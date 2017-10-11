‘NCIS’ Season 15: Will Mark Harmon Leave CBS Show Following Pauley Perrette’s Exit?

Rumors have been swirling that Mark Harmon will leave NCIS to focus more on his alleged deteriorating condition. Despite this shocking speculation, the Certain Prey actor has proved all the doubters wrong by reprising his iconic role in NCIS Season 15. But will Pauley Perrette’s exit change his decision?

Just like Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs), Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto) is an important character in NCIS. After reports confirmed that the 48-year-old actress is leaving the series at the end of the 15th season, many are convinced that NCIS will never be the same again.

As if that’s not enough drama, Mark Harmon has been repeatedly bombarded by exit rumors. Although the 66-year-old actor has never addressed anything about his alleged health crisis, his presence in NCIS Season 15 is more than enough reason to slam all whispers and speculations regarding his status on the American action police procedural television series.

However, now that another popular character is leaving NCIS, people just can’t seem to omit the idea that Mark Harmon might be next.

Although Mark Harmon’s return in NCIS Season 15 seemingly slammed all the talks about him leaving the show, it may not be all rainbows and butterflies for his character that led viewers to believe that he will not complete the latest installment.

The very first episode of the action-packed premiere of NCIS Season 15, titled “House Divided,” showed Mark Harmon and Sean Murray (Timothy McGee) being locked up in Paraguay. Being held prisoner by the rebels will reportedly change Mark Harmon’s character, which is believed to be the creator’s hint that he will be leaving the CBS show soon.

Even though Sean Murray recently revealed in an interview that Mark Harmon is still quite strong for his age, concerns about his health condition never really died down. These worries all started when viewers noticed the actor looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. Although his appearance could very well be just a result of his age for he is obviously getting older, fans have been suggesting that he should take a break and get his healthy self back.

Just like any other rumors regarding Mark Harmon’s health and alleged exit, this has yet to be verified.

Catch Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 pm.

