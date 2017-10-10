CIA Plotted Kim Jong-Un’s Assassination, North Korea Claims U.S. Is The ‘Main Culprit Behind Terrorism’

As the issues between the United States and North Korea heat up, a news report by the Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) revealed the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and South Korea’s Intelligence Service tried to assassinate Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. The state-run news bureau claimed the attempt was made in May this year and it involved the use of a biochemical poison.

KCNA further claimed that this assassination attempt on Kim Jong-un’s life is proof that the United States is the “main culprit of terrorism.” The report claimed that the U.S. has a tendency to act like a “chameleon,” so they can defend their actions against other nations.

“In May this year, a group of heinous terrorists who infiltrated our country on the orders of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the US and the South Korean puppet Intelligence Service with the purpose of carrying out state-sponsored terrorism against our supreme headquarters using biological and chemical substance were caught and exposed.”

The report also hurled accusations on the U.S. government’s involvement in Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan’s affairs. According to KCNA, the country is using terrorism as an excuse to wage war against these countries.

The rift between the United States and North Korea deepened after the communist state refused to pull the breaks on its missile tests. Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump have been exchanging threats over this issue. Trump also threatened he will “totally destroy” North Korea.

According to North Korea’s Ministry of State Security, in May they stopped the U.S. and South Korea’s plot to kill Kim Jong-un. A man who was only identified as Kim had to carry out the assassination attempt using an unidentified biological substance.

Based on North Korea’s account of the assassination attempt, Kim planned to use “biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance” to attack Kim Jong-un during the military parade or when the Supreme Leader appeared at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun for an event. The symptoms of said poison would appear in six to 12 months.

The assassin Kim was allegedly approached by the CIA while he was working in a timber firm in Russia back in 2014. North Korea claims there were interactions between Kim and the agents from South Korea in 2016.

The report claims the last interaction between Kim and the South Korean agents were in March and April 2017. The Ministry did not comment on what happened to Kim after the plan was foiled. CIA and South Korea did not release any statement after North Korea went public with the information detailing the assassination attempt against Kim Jong-un.

