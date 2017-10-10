‘Fixer Upper’ Couple Chip And Joanna Gaines Deny They Left Show For More Money

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently shared the news that they are done with their show Fixer Upper. Us Weekly shared the details about this couple and the rumors that they are moving on from the show for something else that will give them more money.

The original report came from New York Post’s Page Six and they said that Chip and Joanna were leaving the show over really bad contracts. A source had explained to them that the couple was moving on and would be getting a better show for them. It turns out that Discovery Communications will be purchasing HGTV and the source said that they are hoping when this happens they will get a better contract. The source went on to explain that the company that owns HGTV right now had a contract where they would get cuts from their book sales, appearances and more, but that they did have it where they don’t get part of their Target sales.

The thing is Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper are denying that this is true at all. Brock Murphy, the director of PR for the Gaines’ Magnolia Market is the one who gave a statement for the couple. The statement explained that the couple really just wanted to take a break to focus on their family and other businesses for a while. That does make it sound like there is a chance that they might eventually change their mind and do a show again. Their final season of Fixer Upper will start airing in November and fans will not want to miss it at all.

Right now, the fans are just going to have to believe Chip and Joanna Gaines that they are telling the truth about why they left the show. If they do end up with a new show, then the fans are going to wonder if they got a better contract and if that could be the real reason behind quitting their show Fixer Upper.

What a night.. really, what an honor! #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on May 26, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Do you feel like Chip and Joanna Gaines are leaving Fixer Upper for the chance to make more money? Are you hoping they come back in another show? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

[Featured Image by Chip Gaines/Instagram]