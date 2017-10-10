Steven Universe Season 5 went on a hiatus after its first four episodes were revealed on May 29. Fans have been long waiting for the animated series’ return, and it looks like the waiting game will be soon over. At the New York Comic Con 2017, which was held from October 4 to 7, the show’s panel unveiled a new teaser of Steven’s next adventure.

Rebecca Sugar’s created-series for Cartoon Network will drop a new episode titled “Dewey Wins.” It will pick up exactly where the fourth episode, “Lar’s Head,” left off. From the looks of it, things will not work out just right between Steven and his best friend Connie.

In the new Steven Universe Season 5 trailer, Steven will be seen very excited to share his adventures to Connie. However, his best friend seems disappointed for leaving her behind. She, too, is mad at him for giving up and not believing in the things that they could do together.

The two-minute teaser only showed one scene between Steven and Connie. But, fans are expecting to see more of what is about to come in the animated series’ return. To recall, the show’s lead character managed to bring Lars back to life and they both left the Gem homeworld.

According to Den of Geek, the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2017 also revealed some details of the coming Steven Universe Season 5. Rebecca Sugar, too, teased that Steven and Lars are about to face great consequences for what they did on the homeworld. She even hinted that the show’s remaining episodes will be a big roller coaster ride.

In another trailer unveiled at the SDCC, Sadie will be seen sad as Lars has been on a different planet, and it looks like she knows why he is gone. Fans can also expect to see a number of space battles with the appearance of Gem ships. Additionally, Lion will go missing and Peridot will show her interest to fight for Earth.

Steven Universe Season 5’s new episode, “Dewey Wins,” is expected to be released during the winter on Cartoon Network. Rebecca Sugar also announced that the animated series’ podcast is going to return with new episodes starting on October 26.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]