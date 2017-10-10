‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Dakota Johnson Wants Jamie Dornan To Show His Manhood In New Installment

Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker have definitely reached the high expectations of fans. The success of the Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson team-up is quite expected as it is based on a bestseller novel by British author E. L. James. With Fifty Shades Freed hitting the theaters in February 2018, fans are already anticipating that the third installment will be a lot more daring.

Rumor has it that Jamie Dornan will finally show off his manhood in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed film. Since the trilogy is known for its erotic factor, the 35-year-old Irish actor showing his private part is certainly something fans would not object to since he has previously teased the fans that they would just have to wait and see.

On top of that, Dakota Johnson has also shared that she would want Jamie Dornan to show his manhood in the next Fifty Shades installment, saying that “Everybody wants to see the D.” The 28-year-old actress was a guest star on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live last year and was asked how come she was the only one showing everything off.

“That’s an interesting question. I’ll probably get in trouble for this answer. Um, yeah. I’m going to make him get fully naked in the next one.”

Although Jamie Dornan has previously hinted that there is a possibility for him to showcase his manhood in the new installment and Dakota Johnson also wanted this to happen, producers of the Fifty Shades trilogy quickly denied the speculations and shared that they will certainly not be heading in that direction.

Even though Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were both nude during their intimate scenes, the editors made sure that the actor’s backside is the only thing that the viewers can see.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have definitely made the lovemaking scenes look easy, but Melanie Griffith’s daughter revealed that it was actually highly awkward for them. In fact, the How To Be Single actress shared that she had to resort to alcohol to help her handle the intimate scenes.

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints. He does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey.”

Fifty Shades Freed is set to be released on February 9, 2018.

