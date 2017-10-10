‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 4: Tommy Shelby To Meet His ‘Biggest Threat’

Things will get pretty intense in the coming of Peaky Blinders Season 4. BBC Two has dropped the historic crime series’ new trailer, and it teased its return to its original roots. After being a part of the high-society, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) told his family that they are “going back” and will “end the war between” them.

However, as he plans to fix everything within his family, there are imminent dangers coming led by a new nemesis that will be Tommy’s “biggest threat.” Adrien Brody will be joining the show’s cast members as the leader of an Italian-American gang that will be Tommy’s biggest nemesis, Empire reported. The 44-year-old character’s name is not yet known, but he warned everyone that he is representing an organization “of a different dimension.”

Peaky Blinders Season 4’s new trailer pick-up six months after the previous season’s ending. With Chris Isaac’s cover song of London Grammar’s “Wicked Game” playing in the background; it makes every scene – from action to drama – more intense. From the looks of it, fans are about to see a lot of blood, tears, and action-packed battles. After being outs with the law, the famous family is going to be back with a vengeance.

In fact, in the show’s first episode, Tommy is about to receive an anonymous letter telling him of the great danger he and his group are about to face. Could the Shelby family still lead this time?

In Peaky Blinders Season 4, Tommy will be seen preparing for a war to fight for his territory in what described to be the best chapter of the series. To recall, fans were left on the edge of their seats when the previous season ended. However, some viewers believed that it was way different from its past episodes. According to The Week, some said it had lost its extreme peril and grit it once had. But as Cillian Murphy’s character promised, the show will be back to its original theme.

Aside from Alien Brody, the Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen will be joining the series along with Charlie Murphy. Of course, Tom Hardy will be once again seen as Alfie Solomons.

[Featured Imaged by John Phillips/Getty Images]