‘WAGS’ Star Barbie Blank And Sheldon Souray Call It Quits

Fans of the show WAGS will be shocked to hear that Barbie Blank and Sheldon Souray have called it quits. Us Weekly shared the details about their big split and the fact that Barbie is already moving on and dating. The couple is still staying quiet, but multiple sources are confirming the news that they are done. Fans of WAGS watched their relationship, including their marriage on the show.

One source that confirmed the split shared the news that Barbie and Sheldon split up a few months ago and that Barbie is already moving on and dating other men. The source said that they have both deleted most of their pictures together on their social networks. It looks like they are both moving on and just aren’t ready to share the news with everyone just yet. The source said that Barbie is even already going on dates with other guys.

Barbie and Shelton got engaged back in August of 2014, but they didn’t get married until last year. In February of 2016, they went to Mexico and got married. At the time, Barbie talked about how excited she was to be able to call him her husband. It didn’t seem like anything could split these two up, but now the word is that they are over. She said that nothing had changed between them besides the fact that she could call him her husband.

Sheldon Souray is a NHL player and this is why Barbie was on the show considering it was a show all about women who are married to or dating professional athletes. She used to date Andrew “Test” Martin for two and a half years until he died of an accidental overdose in March 2009, and has since moved on to marry Sheldon. Sadly, these two are over with now, but whoever she is dating hasn’t been revealed just yet.

Are you shocked to hear that Barbie Blank and Sheldon Souray called it quits? Did you feel like this couple would last? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss new episodes of WAGS when it returns to E!. It will be back on November 1 for the third season.

