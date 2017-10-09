’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kirlyam and Alan Cox Welcome Their First Child

The exciting news is out and Kirlyam and Alan Cox of 90 Day Fiance have welcomed their first child together. Sometimes couples from this show just don’t make it, but they are the exception. In Touch Weekly shared the news that Kirlyam just had their baby boy.

The news came out on Alan’s Instagram page where he shared that they had a little boy named Liam Jordan da Costa Cox. It sounds like mommy and baby are both doing great! He called his wife a “true warrior” and said he was proud of her. Their son was born on 10/06/17 at 7:57 pm. and was 6 lbs 15 oz 20 inches long.

This wasn’t the only post that Alan Cox made about his wife having a baby, though. He also shared a big tribute to her and only had amazing things to say about his wife. She went through 20 hours of active labor. It is great to see a couple going so strong after this show. Kirlyam shared not long ago that every day the first thing they say when Alan gets home is something in her native language of Portuguese. The best way she could explain it in English is that it means “I really, really missed you!” This couple recently gave an update on an episode of 90 Day Fiance and it was clear that they are head over heels and couldn’t wait to become parents.

Alan and Kirlyam aren’t the only couple from 90 Day Fiance to be having a child though. Melanie and Devar are expecting their first child very soon. Melanie already has a son from a previous relationship that Devar is very involved with, but this will be the first child they have together. Now there is an all-new season with all new couples airing. The fans can’t wait to see if any of these end up working out or not.

Fans are sending well wishes to the happy couple and can’t wait to see more about their baby. Don’t miss the new season of 90 Day Fiance with new couples going through the K1-Visa process airing on Sunday nights on TLC. You can also still watch Before the 90 Days on Sunday nights.

[Featured Image by Alan Cox/Instagram]