Upcoming ‘GTA Online’ Content Includes Transform Races, Adversary Modes, And Iconic Vehicles

Grand Theft Auto V‘s online mode continues to update with free content patches, additional vehicles, and new features. Almost every week something new comes to GTA Online whether it is a single car or weekly sale. The latest major update, Smuggler’s Run, released in August, adding several new aircraft and personal hangars. GTA Online players can expect future patches to add more options to the game, too.

Racing fans will appreciate the new Transform Races coming to GTA Online soon. Stunt races will be completely different when the Transform Races content releases this month. These races will feature different transportation modes all in one race. Players might start the race in a car, switch to a jet ski midway through, and end it soaring the skies in a plane. Most vehicle types are supported in Transform Races according to the Rockstar Games website including Super cars, helicopters, boats, and more.

Although Transform Races will only be Rockstar-created at release, the tools to make custom Transform Races will be available to players later in the year. When that update releases, new stunt props will be included giving players a chance to make some impressive races across air, land, and sea. A Transform Race can even include skydiving in GTA Online.

In addition to the new race type, GTA Online players can expect new Adversary Modes and vehicles in the future. Two new Adversary Modes are expected to release in the coming months. The Condemned mode is a free-for-all PvP mode where one player is marked for death. The only way that player can survive is to pass the mark on to another. The Dogfight mode is an aerial PvP match featuring, of course, aircraft battles.

Finally, GTA Online will continue to add new cars, aircraft, and more to the long list of vehicle options. The Hunter helicopter, Coil Cyclone Super car, and the recognizable Vigilante vehicle are expected to release soon. Not to mention, more Weaponized Vehicles and new properties are coming to the online mode. More vehicles from Legendary Motorsport and properties from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website are planned.

As the Inquisitr reported, players can expect returning seasonal events later this year, too. For instance, GTA Online players will be able to celebrate the Halloween holiday later this month.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]