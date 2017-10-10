Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Week 4 Results

It was an emotional night on Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight, as the couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 took on their most memorable year. After the dances were done, it was time for one of the couples to head home, but who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the Week 4 results on DWTS tonight below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews surprised the couples by telling them no couple would be going home. After two eliminations the week before and the shooting in Las Vegas, producers wanted to keep things on the happy side. The couples took on their guilty pleasures and just enjoyed dancing with each other with no worry of anyone going home at the end of the night.

For tonight, the stars got the chance to remember their most memorable year. This, of course, is always an emotional night on DWTS. We saw Terrell Owens dance in honor of his grandma, who passed away from dementia. We also saw Lindsey Stirling remember her father’s cancer diagnosis and Victoria Arlen remember gaining her ability to walk again, as the tears were flowing.

Are you ready for the most memorable night of the year? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HiBjM5DixI — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 9, 2017

With the emotions running high, the judges on Dancing with the Stars 2017 (Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba) seemed to be having a good night. They were much friendlier with the scores, as eight seemed to be a very popular number for them. We almost had our first perfect score of the season, as Jordan Fisher wowed the judges (and the audience) with his emotional performance to his parents. The dance earned him and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, a 29 out of 30.

After all the performances were done, it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to reveal the couples in danger of going home. The two couples in danger of going home were Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd and Derek Fisher & Sharna Burgess. This led to the long, dramatic pause from Tom and Erin, but then it was time for the results to finally be revealed. The third couple eliminated on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 was Derek and Sharna.

.@derekfisher returns to Jazz as he and @SharnaBurgess celebrate the miracle that is Derek’s daughter! ❤️⭐️❤️ pic.twitter.com/US4eQKlVkL — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) October 10, 2017

