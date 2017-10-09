‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Is Free To Play This Weekend Including The New PvP Mode

PvP comes to Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands tomorrow with the release of the new Ghost War PvP mode. After it launches, the third-person shooter will be free to play for a limited time. A free weekend starts for Ghost Recon Wildlands on October 12, giving players a chance to try the new PvP mode and the existing co-op campaign.

During the free weekend, players can preview the game’s large open world and campaign. The story can be completed solo with the aid of AI companions or in co-op in parties of up to four players. It is possible to play as a duo or trio group as well. Players will work to take down the Santa Blanca by destabilizing each of the cartel’s main branches. With a hierarchy of bosses in the four different areas of the trade, players defeat them one by one to bring out the Santa Blanca’s leader, El Sueño.

The free weekend for Ghost Recon Wildlands will conclude on October 16. Any progress made during the free period will carry over after the weekend is over. As stated on the Ubisoft Blog, the game will be half off during the free weekend and a number of days after for PC players on Uplay, PlayStation 4 players with PlayStation Plus, and Xbox Live Gold members.

Over the free period, the new Ghost War PvP mode will also be available to try. As the Inquisitr reported, the PvP option will be available starting October 10 after a free update to the game. Players choose between 12 classes in the PvP mode in matches with two teams of four players. Each class falls into one of three categories including Assault, Marksman, and Support.

The Ghost War PvP features a deathmatch objective with players only having only one life. Teammates can revive each other before they are completely downed, however. The separate PvP mode will also be updated and supported in the future. More classes, maps, and modes are planned for the PvP in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

For the exact time the free weekend begins and ends on each platform, be sure to visit the game’s official website. Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will need to have active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold memberships to participate in the free weekend for Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]