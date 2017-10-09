Good News ‘Rick And Morty’ Fans! McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce For Real

After a disastrous weekend promotional event touting “limited quantities” of Szechuan Sauce (a late 1990s promotional McNugget dipping sauce released to coincide with the released of Disney’s Mulan that was thrust into new popularity after being mentioned on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty), McDonald’s is now promising customers that the highly coveted sauce will be coming back. For real this time. The fast food chain seriously underestimated the zeal of Rick and Morty fans and the popularity of the obscure condiment when it released a handful of portions on October 7.

According to multiple reports, many stores received only a dozen or so packets of sauce to distribute, with some McDonald’s locations receiving none at all. As the Independent reported, last weekend’s failed Rick and Morty-related Szechuan Sauce promotion forced some McDonald’s stores to call police as hundreds of disgruntled fans demanded sauce that didn’t exist.

After the majority of sauce seekers found themselves denied the Szechuan Sauce dip that McDonald’s had warned would only be handed out in a “really, really limited release” at select U.S. locations only, many took to social media to share their disappointing experiences. Some even called for a boycott of McDonald’s in response to the PR stunt gone bad, with some unhappy Rick and Morty fans claiming to have driven for hours only to be turned away, Szechuan Sauce-less.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces… pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian ???????????? Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

Now, as E! News reported, McDonald’s is responding to widespread criticism of how they handled their “really, really limited release” of the Szechuan Sauce with a promise to Rick and Morty fans and McNugget lovers alike. According to a Twitter post made from the official McDonald’s account on October 8, Szechuan Sauce is coming back to the golden arches this winter. And not in “limited quantities,” either.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

While it’s not clear whether Saturday’s flop of a Szechuan Sauce event was simply used to gauge customer demand for the sauce (which has been called for on social media since the Season 3 premiere of Rick and Morty, when animated mad scientist and show star Rich Sanchez indulged in inter-dimensional travel to get his hands on the sauce), or if it was just really poorly planned. Either way, the customer outrage in response to the debacle was widespread and sincere.

Looks like they won anyways, @McDonalds is re-re-releasing the sauce this winter. Social media outrage wins again. No matter how ridiculous. — Filipe Henrique (@filipehenrique_) October 9, 2017

Saw a few video of people protesting because McDonalds didn't have Szechuan sauce… This is humanity in 2017! — FiveLargeFries ???? (@FiveLargeFries) October 9, 2017

Late to this but there was a riot in the streets over McDonalds Szechuan sauce? — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) October 9, 2017

tHEYRE BRINGING BACK THE SZECHUAN SAUCE AND MCDONALDS IS MAKING A BUNCH OF RICK AND MORTY JOKES BLESS TF UP — caleb ???? (@superC1301) October 9, 2017

Even McDonald’s customers who didn’t want Szechuan Sauce during their Saturday visits took to social media to share their disdain regarding the chaos at many locations. McDonald’s has apparently taken heed, and they have vowed to make amends by making Szechuan Sauce available to all customers, Rick and Morty fans included. And not just limited quantities for a single day.

“Szechuan Sauce is coming back again this winter And instead of being one-day only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more—a lot more—so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s. We want to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension… and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned.”

Was the "Rick and Morty" Szechuan sauce shortage a false flag planned by McDonald’s?https://t.co/mf48yskYjm pic.twitter.com/oLKmvySpn3 — Motherboard (@motherboard) October 9, 2017

While McDonald’s hasn’t announced an official date for the widespread release of the Szechuan Sauce, the company’s Twitter statement indicates that it’s not going to take nine seasons to get the teriyaki-style to the masses. Chances are, it will be on the menu before Rick and Morty Season 4 (Season 3 of the adult cartoon phenomenon was broadcast to its cult followers on October 1.)

