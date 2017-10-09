Watch Vikings Vs. Bears Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time & NFL Odds

Football fans are preparing to watch Vikings vs. Bears live streaming online and televised game coverage tonight in an NFC matchup. The Monday Night Football game will feature a Chicago Bears team with just one win for their season taking on their division rivals. The Minnesota Vikings are 2-2 and still looking to stay alive in the battle for the NFC Central division. Here are the latest details on the big game for Monday evening including matchup odds, start time, channel, and Vikings vs. Bears live stream feed options.

The biggest aspect of Monday’s NFL regular season matchup may be the big debut of Chicago Bears’ quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. After weeks of struggles from the Bears’ new veteran QB Mike Glennon, the team decided upon starting their rookie Trubisky tonight. Trubisky was drafted by the Bears No. 2 overall after a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to move up to the spot. He’s yet to show his skills on the big stage apart from the preseason where he did receive praise in several outings. In a nationally-televised Monday Night Football game, he’ll certainly have the spotlight on him with Bears fans also anticipating his debut. The home area fans will be hoping he can work some magic against a 2-2 Minnesota team that has some possible issues at running back and quarterback.

Minnesota has been without their star quarterback Sam Bradford due to a knee injury, with Case Keenum filling in for him. However, it appears that the Vikings may finally get Bradford back for tonight’s game, based on a tweet from sports reporter Stacey Dales from the NFL Network earlier on Monday. That could give Minnesota a huge boost in this pivotal road game.

The Vikings have also been dealing with the recent loss of talented rookie running back Dalvin Cook. Cook had racked up over 350 rushing yards in his first three games of the season before suffering an ACL tear that will have him out for the rest of the NFL season. Instead of Cook, Minnesota is hoping that Latavius Murray can fill in suitably despite the fact he’s not yet feeling fully-healed from an offseason ankle surgery.

Murray believes he’s good to go and make an impact for his team going forward, though.

“For me, it’s being well enough to be out there and being able to help the team be successful…. I feel good enough to be out there, and I’m confident in myself that I can play at a high level.”

Who has the edge in this matchup, though? For tonight’s favorite to win, the Odds Shark website has compiled odds from various sportsbooks for the game. The consensus point spread as of this report seems to be 3.5 points in favor of the visiting Minnesota Vikings. For moneyline bettors, the Chicago Bears are +170 underdogs while Minnesota is a -190 to -200 favorite. The over/under points total is hovering around 41 points for the complete game.

Looking at head-to-head meetings, Minnesota has owned this series. They’re 2-1 over the past three games and have a 6-4 record over the past 10 games the two teams have played in. They’ve been close battles, though, as the Vikings have averaged 21.9 points over these 10 games compared to 19 for the home team tonight.

For their current season, Minnesota is putting up 19.8 points a game but allowing 19 by opponents. The Chicago Bears are only averaging 15.3 points per game while allowing 26 points a contest. If Trubisky can give the Bears more mobility it could also open up options for the team to pick up more points. So far, Jordan Howard and rookie Talik Cohen have been major parts of the Bears’ offense, so don’t be surprised to see Trubisky rely on them as he works himself into his rhythm.

To watch tonight’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game on television, fans will want to check out their ESPN channel at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Cable and satellite subscribers who have the channel as part of their lineup can also use the WatchESPN website or any compatible apps to watch the game live streaming online. Some of the apps may be available on select devices including mobile phones, tablets, laptop computers, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, and select video game systems.

Another option to watch tonight’s game is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the SlingTV service. Anyone who has a hi-speed internet connection can head to Sling.com to sign up for the trial and choose Sling Orange. This particular channel package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and several other channels that viewers can watch live streaming online content from over the next week.

