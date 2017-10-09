UCLA Bruins: Exclusive Interview With 2018 4-Star WR Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson is a four-star recruit in the 2018 college football recruiting class and is currently committed to the UCLA Bruins. He is currently ranked as the No. 24 wide receiver in the nation and is hoping to help UCLA continue on their journey to get back to championship contention.

Over the past few years, the Bruins have struggled with mediocrity. So far this season, they have a 3-2 record, but have fallen out of the national rankings. Josh Rosen has transformed the UCLA offense, but there is not enough talent around him to compete for a playoff appearance.

Unfortunately, Rosen is expected to leave for the NFL Draft following the 2017 season. Dotson will be coming in hoping to be a go-to target for whoever ends up taking over the starting quarterback role next year. He certainly has star potential and UCLA fans couldn’t be more excited to have him on board.

Outside of UCLA, Dotson had plenty of high-profile schools trying to get a commitment from him. Among those schools are Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Miami. Being able to bring him on board was a huge win in and of itself for the Bruins.

110% Committed .

University of California Los Angeles ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/30JZMKQ1f1 — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) September 5, 2017

All of that being said, Dotson was willing to sit down for an exclusive interview with the Inquisitr. He talked about a lot of things, including his commitment to UCLA, what he will bring to the field, and more many intriguing topics.

First up, Dotson talked about why he chose UCLA over all of the other big schools that he could have committed to.

“It was just a great atmosphere and environment and I know I have the chance to see the field early there. The connections there are just amazing for what career field I want to go into. Plus, living in Los Angeles is pretty cool. Also, DTR is a baller and having him as my QB would be pretty cool.”

If you haven’t had the chance to sit Dotson play, he was happy to describe it for you.

“Very graceful and elusive. I feel as though any time I touch the ball, I can make a big play or turn nothing into something. My hands and ability to go up and get the ball are great. The biggest part of my game I believe is my vision.”

What is Dotson like away from football? He describe what kind of guy he is off the field.

“I’m really just a quiet, shy kid. I get along with people really well. I credit some of my football skill to my video game obsession.”

Expounding on why he thinks video games have helped his football skill, Dotson had a good answer.

“I’ve been playing video games all my life almost. Playing older cousins and friends and it really teaches you a lot about the game at a young age.”

Dotson has quite a few big goals for himself and his team looking ahead at his upcoming UCLA career.

“Definitely to finish the season in the top 25 and by the time my career is over compete in the college football playoff. I’m shooting to break every receiving record possible as well.”

Up next, Dotson was very honest about his strengths and weaknesses at this point in his career.

“Definitely still working on getting bigger and lifting. My biggest strength is my field vision.”

He also has a big goal for his five-year outlook.

“In five years I see myself graduating from UCLA and being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.”

Finally, Dotson left a message for the UCLA fans that showed his excitement about playing on front of them.

“I can’t wait to be cheered on by one of the greatest fanbases in college football.”

We hope that you enjoyed this interview and will give him a follow as he looks to take the next step in his career. You can follow him on Twitter at @H55ZY.

[Featured Image by Young Kwak/AP Images]