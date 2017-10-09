Hilarious ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Clip Released Showcasing Moments Before Thor And Hulk’s Battle

The great reviews for Thor: Ragnarok continue to roll in as early screenings for the Marvel flick debut. What has fans even more excited than the positive press is the exclusive hilarious clip released this morning showcasing the beginning of Thor and Hulk’s battle arena fight. Fans can finally see Thor catching up with his friend from work.

Entertainment Weekly released the clip exclusively, and it’s getting Marvel fans all wound up. The video shows the moments before the battle arena fight between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Thor seems extremely relaxed and comical as he tells the Hulk what has been going on with him lately.

He admits to losing his hammer the day before, and lets Hulk know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is still alive and points to him in the viewing gallery alongside the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Thor is completely aloof, unaware that Hulk is about to hand it to him in the ring.

The crowd appeared enamored with Hulk as they cheer him on shouting his name repeatedly. The onlookers are adorned with Hulk masks and figurines praising the green monster. Hulk seems to enjoy his new role as he revs the crowd up by chanting his own name over and over. The clip ends suddenly on Loki’s surprised face at Thor’s nonchalant attitude.

One thing that should be noted is Hulk’s complete confusion over who Thor and Loki are. In the early teasers and trailers, it appeared like the Hulk didn’t remember Thor at all as he charged at him in the arena. This clip furthers his confusion as he seems completely unaware of who Loki is as well. How Hulk became brainwashed is hopefully something fans will learn when the movie premieres.

It was just the taste fans needed to get them through the weeks before Ragnarok debuts on November 3. The early reviews continue to roll in and they are nothing short of spectacular. Critics are calling it the best Thor film yet, claiming Hemsworth will become the new favorite Avenger (watch out Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans).

One of the most unanimous reviews of the movie is how funny it is. Critics are promising it will keep viewers laughing from beginning to end. Thor and Thor: The Dark World both had their fair share of comic relief, but appears Ragnarok has them both beat in the laugh department. Some of the great reactions from critics can be seen below.

'Thor: Ragnarok' has a few surprises I didn’t know about. One of them is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G and possibly the funniest scene in any @Marvel movie. pic.twitter.com/NRNFeftHyQ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

Thor Ragnarok is one of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far, definitely the best Thor film. Loved Mark Mothersbaugh’s score. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is a ton of fun! Self-contained MCU plot, but character work is awesome, and the adventure a thrill. Best of the Thor movies! pic.twitter.com/tQ8DuCcwxM — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017

Are you excited about Thor: Ragnarok? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Walt Disney Studios]