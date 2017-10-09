‘Destiny 2’ Prestige Raid Delayed A Week Due To Calus Fight Exploit

Destiny 2 Guardians salivating at the chance to try their hand at running the Leviathan raid at Prestige difficulty Tuesday will have to hold on for a while. Bungie just announced the Prestige mode has been delayed a week for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers due to the discovery of an exploit.

The Leviathan Prestige raid was scheduled to being Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The launch date has been moved back eight days to Wednesday, October 18, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Bungie explained in a post this is due to an exploit that “causes the encounters to be stripped of their intended challenge.” The developers obviously don’t want to tarnish the debut of the Prestige raid by Destiny 2 players “cheesing” their way through. Thus, the delay.

This particular exploit has apparently been around for two weeks or more, but was popularized when a YouTube video demonstrating the exploit was shared to the Destiny Reddit page. The exploit has since gone viral, and Bungie definitely needs to clamp down on it now before it turns into a redux of Destiny 1 players pulling the ethernet cable out of their console when facing Crota in the Crota’s End raid or pushing Atheon off a cliff in the Vault of Glass.

The actual discovery of the exploit has to be interesting because it requires five members of the raid party to allow themselves to be stomped to death by Emperor Calus. The sixth member of the party needs to stand by a lamp and allow it to burn him until he dies. The now-dead sixth player then needs to switch characters at the right time during the countdown timer, which will then cause no enemies to spawn other than Calus when the remaining five players respawn to start the encounter again.

If pulled off correctly, this exploit drastically cuts the difficulty of Destiny 2‘s raid boss fight to where it can be completed in a matter of minutes. Bungie is absolutely correct to fix this exploit. It is just unfortunate it was not discovered earlier so the launch of the Prestige Leviathan Raid was not delayed.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]