‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Adorable Photo Of Jackson In Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin season is a big deal for Little People, Big World ‘s Matt Roloff. The reality TV star has been selling pumpkins on his farm for decades, and he takes great joy in involving his whole family in the enterprise. So this fall has been extra special for Matt, as he gets to show his two new grandbabies, Jackson and Ember, around Roloff Farms during its busiest time of the year.

One-month-old Ember, daughter of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, got her first ever tour of the farm just a few days ago. Meanwhile, 5-month-old Jackson, the son of Zach and Tori Roloff, helped kick off pumpkin season by posing for an absolutely adorable photo in the farm’s pumpkin patch.

In a pic posted by proud grandpa, Matt Roloff, on Facebook, little Jackson is dressed up in a plump jack-0-lantern costume, complete with an orange hat! The little guy–who’s often seen smiling and giggling in photos and videos that his parents share on social media–looks like he is unsure about sitting on the ground among a bunch of pumpkins, but everyone else will agree that it’s the perfect, and most adorable, setting for him.

In a post that accompanied the photo, Matt said that “Jackson showed up in force this weekend to both celebrate my 56th birthday AND he helped me promote my Lucy books.” As the Inquisitr previously reported, Matt wrote a children’s book about his dog, Lucy, and he dedicated it to Jackson.

Little People, Big World fans ate up Jackson’s pumpkin photo in the comments section of Facebook.

“The photo is gorgeous – a competition winner for sure,” wrote one fan.

“He is a gorgeous little baby,” wrote another. “Love seeing pictures posted of Little Jackson and his Grandpa.”

Pumpkin season is usually featured prominently on Little People, Big World, so fans will likely get to enjoy lots of adorable moments from Jackson and Ember’s first fall on Roloff Farms when the new season begins. TLC has not officially announced a return date for the long-running series, but Amy Roloff told her Facebook followers that she thought the show would be back in January.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in the winter of 2018.

