Melania Trump Flings It Right Back After Ivana Trump Calls Herself ‘First Lady’

In an interview today, Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump said some things that captured Melania Trump’s attention. Ivana, the mother of Trump’s oldest three children, called herself the “first lady” while attempting to entice the masses to buy her new book, a memoir titled Raising Trump. The real first lady of the nation is, of course, Melania Trump, who didn’t take kindly to Ivana’s flippant remark.

According to CNN, Ivana Trump was very forthcoming in a today interview. She claimed she has a “direct number” for the White House so she can get ahold of her ex-husband by just picking up the phone. She also claims that she talks to Donald Trump every 14 days or so.

While laughing, Ivana said the following.

“I have the direct number to White House but I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t really want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?”

It didn’t take long for Melania Trump to release a statement after Ivana crowned herself with the title of “first lady.” There’s no word yet from Donald Trump regarding his ex-wife’s remark.

Ivana’s claim to the title of the “first lady” not only didn’t go unnoticed by Melania Trump, but social media users also had a few things to say about the remark that was rather “flippant” in nature. According to CNN, the real first lady released a statement through her communications director, Stephanie Grisham.

The statement included the following.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books,” Grisham said, adding, “There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump's "first lady" comment prompts curt response from first lady Melania Trump, White House https://t.co/PcdcxpvmGQ pic.twitter.com/InI43LfnUd — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 9, 2017

Ivana had no qualms about conveying her disdain for the “showgirl” Trump married once their divorce went through when penning her book. According to CNN, she doesn’t mention Marla Maples by name; she is only referred to as “showgirl” in the book.

According to the Washington Examiner, Ivana’s book is set to go on sale Tuesday, and it is said to document her marriage to Donald Trump with all the ups and downs she had during that era of her life. It also details raising Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Erik, and she shares in the book how she basically raised the kids on her own.

Ivana and Donald Trump married in 1977, and the marriage came to end with a divorce in the 1990s after Donald’s affair with Marla Maples was revealed. Soon after the divorce Maples became his second wife in a marriage that brought Tiffany Trump into the world.

