Less than a month before Call of Duty returns to their roots and hits the grounds of World War II, Activision has announced the latest expansion pack for Infinite Warfare.

With Halloween only weeks away, Infinite Warfare has released a new update titled Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream, a community celebration which will allow players to earn and receive Halloween-themed gear and loot, exclusive free items available only through this event, and even a new zombies mode.

The update bears the name of in-game horror filmmaker Willard Wyler, voiced and modeled after legendary comedian Paul Reubens, who is best known for his portrayal of Pee Wee Herman. Ike Barinholtz, Jay Pharoah, Seth Green, and Sasheer Zamata each star in the zombies mode as well.

Kevin Kelly, Activation’s editorial manager, unveiled the update earlier today in an official blog on Playstation.com

“I scream, you scream, we all scream for… Willard Wyler’s Halloween Scream! That might seem like a lot to scream when you’re terrified, but you can’t argue with the master of the macabre when it comes to Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Beginning on October 9, this event is designed to unleash pure terror with new game modes, Double XP, and free Halloween-themed loot. Just pray you survive long enough to enjoy it!”

Activision also released a trailer for the update as well.

In a press release issued to media Monday afternoon, Activision unveiled what players can expect in the new update.

Free Halloween-themed Supply Drop at the beginning of each week

Free Halloween-themed cosmetic item every Friday, along with one final gift on October 30

Halloween-themed gear and loot, including brand-new zombie-themed Rig skins, available to earn

“Boss Battle” mode, which starts on October 13, allows players to take on their favorite final bosses from each of the Infinite Warfare zombies modes. It begins with the first chapter, Zombies in Spaceland, and continues with the following chapters becoming available, two per week, ending with the ultimate battle in The Beast from Beyond (players must own DLC packs to access DLC chapters)

Return of Gesture Warfare multiplayer mode to celebrate Halloween, which runs now through October 12 and allows fans to use gestures to humiliate and annihilate their opponents

Carnage, a fan-favorite multiplayer map from the Retribution DLC pack, free to play and with double XP for all players from October 12 to November 1

Given that Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s zombies mode, hosted by Ruebens, had a neo-Halloween feel to it, the update bearing his name should not be a surprise to players. To receive the free items during Halloween Scream, players need to log into multiplayer between Monday and Friday morning while online and visit the Quartermaster.

Willard Wyler's #HalloweenScream has begun! Log on now to claim your free Halloween crate in Infinite Warfare! pic.twitter.com/NHrsPI8z7l — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 9, 2017

As Activision is based on the west coast, the supply drop will be between Monday and Friday morning on Pacific Daylight Time with exact times varying. Cosmetic items will be released between Friday and Monday morning under the same setup.

Though Activision has yet to officially announce their plans for Infinite Warfare after the release of Call of Duty: World War II next month, players may want to keep their copies after IW had added benefits during events for those who still had Black Ops III.

Call of Duty: World War II will release on November 3, 2017, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players will take control of a 12-man squad of the 1st Infantry Division in the first World War II-centered story mode since 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War, while zombie and multiplayer modes will each return as well.

[Feature Image by Infinity Ward/Activision]