Princess Charlotte’s Future: Her Children Won’t Have The Same Status As Prince George’s Offspring

Princess Charlotte’s future is already mapped out when it comes to her children. While the young royal isn’t even of dating age yet, there’s talk about what will be of her kids down the road. One thing is for certain, they won’t share the same status as Prince George’s offspring.

AOL News reports that Charlotte’s big brother’s children will hold official royal titles, but her children are unlikely to be princes or princesses. It may sound unfair and archaic, but according to royal tradition, there are only two ways to become a prince or princess: either marry a prince or be born the child of a prince. When Kate Middleton married Prince William, she took on his royal title of Princess William of Wales, in addition to becoming Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge. She’s usually referred to as Duchess Kate, but on Prince George’s birth certificate, she’s listed as Princess of the United Kingdom.

Grandchildren born to sons of the monarch are given the title of prince or princess. However, grandchildren born to the daughters of a monarch don’t have the same status. Prince George’s children will be grandchildren of Prince William, Britain’s future king, and will be princes and princesses. The only way Princess Charlotte’s children would bear the HRH titles is if a tragedy struck the British lineage.

A perfect example of this royal scenario is with Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. They have royal titles, while Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Philips, isn’t a princess.

Good Housekeeping cites expert Lucy Hume on the information related to royal peerage. She explains that a monarch may offer to bestow a royal title on his or her daughter’s children. In the case of Zara Philips, Princess Anne and Captain Phillips declined the queen’s offer to make her a princess. The same is true of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones for their daughter, Louise. She’s a Lady, not a princess. The decision on peerage was made prior to her birth. Based on the royal lineage, the couple felt it was a more appropriate title.

Although Princess Charlotte’s children won’t hold titles of prince or princess, a law change made in 2013 guarantees that she won’t be sidelined in succession of the throne if her parents have another boy.

