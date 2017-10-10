Duggar Family Avoids Addressing Joy-Anna Duggar’s Baby Bump, Drags Out Joe And Kendra’s Wedding Coverage

This summer, the Duggar family experienced drama that has attracted their followers’ attention to the more unsavory aspects of their lives. Josh Duggar greeted his fifth kid into the world with his wife, Anna Duggar, slowly putting his family back into the spotlight. Joe Duggar got married to Kendra Caldwell. Perhaps the most shocking news of all was Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy announcement.

Joy-Anna Duggar married Austin Forsyth this past May on a day that took all the Counting On fans by surprise. On their wedding registry, it was marked that the wedding date was October 28, 2017, which is also Joy’s 20th birthday. This fact soon became one of the reasons the fans began to think that the couple is trying to hide something.

Three months after their wedding, the couple announced in a TLC short that they are expecting their first baby. While it is not uncommon for Duggar girls to get pregnant before they celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the size of her baby bump caught the fans’ attention. Not only did they comment that “that belly looks big for one baby at three months,” and that she looks “four maybe five months along,” but also that “[Joy-Anna Duggar] was expecting prior to marriage.”

Since debuting her baby bump, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have not given many updates. Her older sisters, Jill and Jessa Duggar, loved to give weekly updates on their Instagram accounts by uploading a mirror selfie of their baby bumps. However, the 19-year-old mother-to-be posted just one more baby bump picture after the announcement, which the fans also are doubting is an accurate portrayal of her current state.

“This is an old picture,” one fan stated. “It was the first picture they used to announce her pregnancy. Unless she is having twins, she is way too big for her dates to match.”

The Duggars are trying to divert Counting On fans’ attention towards something that is much more positive for the family. They have been dragging out the coverage of Joe and Kendra’s wedding, which took place on September 8, 2017. It has been over a month since they tied the knot, but the family still insists posting interviews that recount the event.

The family has not been as thorough about posting interviews and materials from other weddings. At most, the Duggar weddings have been on the family’s Facebook feed for a few weeks.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth kicked up more dust when they included anti-abortion messages in their latest update of the baby bump. Instead of telling the fans her due date, like Jill and Jessa did, the 19-year-old wife instead used the platform to say “abortion kills children.”

Do you think Joy-Anna’s delivery date will reveal when exactly she conceived her first baby? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]