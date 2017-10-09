Kailyn Lowry Done With Baby Daddy No 3 — Inside The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Paternity Battle With Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is battling with the father of her newest son, Lux Russell, over paternity and child support. Lowry is demanding that her ex Chris Lopez step up and be a father, but she is going to have to go to court to make that happen.

According to Radar Online, the reality star will not let Lopez see the baby until he acknowledges that he is the baby’s father. An insider claims that he will not admit his paternity because he doesn’t want to pay child support.

Lowry has no choice but to take Lopez to court to settle the matter.

Lopez reportedly did not sign any documents at the hospital when Lux was born, and she says it forced her to delay naming her son until she ended her relationship with Lopez for good. She picked something that she loved and also gave her son the last name Lowry instead of Lopez.

The couple had been in an on-again-off-again relationship since early in her pregnancy, and Lowry said that she has been a single mom from the start.

Lux Russell Lowry is her third child and the only one she shares with Lopez. She also has son Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Actual perfection ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

All the challenges Kailyn Lowry has faced with her children and exes have prompted the 25-year-old to dish out advice to another reality star mom-to-be, Kylie Jenner. Just a couple of weeks ago, the news broke that Jenner, 20, is expecting a child with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

In an interview with TMZ, Lowry said that being young and pregnant and then being a young mother is difficult because you don’t have friends who have kids and they can’t relate to you. She says the social life of a young, single mom changes because you can’t go out when you want to.

However, she did add that Jenner’s wealth will help her tremendously since she will be able to hire nannies. Being able to hire help makes being a single mom a lot easier.

This Theory Might Predict When Kylie Jenner Could Confirm Her Rumored Pregnancy https://t.co/5GNcyypbkW pic.twitter.com/V03Bvt37SL — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) October 9, 2017

Tell us! Are you surprised that Kailyn Lowry is having to take her latest baby daddy to court? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]