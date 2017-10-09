‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Ruins Ashley’s Big Night With Reveal Of Brother-Sister Secret

Young and the Restless spoilers tell us that Graham Bloodworth’s (Max Shippee) secret identity as Brent Davis’ biological son will blow up this week, but that’s just part of the drama. Most Y&R fans have figured out that Graham and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) are half-siblings with the same dad – Brent Davis. However, the big stunner is how it blows up and the public spectacle that destroys Ashley and rains down chaos on the entire Abbott clan.

Traci digs up Graham truth on Tuesday

The latest Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) sees a photo of Graham in her Genoa City High School yearbook with the last name Davis. For Traci, that lets her know that Graham is lying about his last name. But for Ashley, this is a bone-chilling moment. Ashley’s last name should be Davis too, so she begins to understand that there is much more afoot with the silver fox than he claimed. But Ashley has no idea just how this will come out to wreck her life.

Longtime watchers know that Traci and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) don’t know the truth of Ashley’s paternity. Traci is only a half-sibling to Ashley, and as it turns out, Billy and Ashley share no blood ties at all. Very few people know the truth about Ashley’s paternity. Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) knows, and so does Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). John Abbott died never knowing the truth. Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) also know, as did Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper).

Thursday the ugly truth comes out at the worst time

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday say that it’s time for Ashley to get her big innovation award, and everyone is on the hand for her big night. However, her trophy will be forgotten by the time the night is over. Soap Central says Ashley’s celebration ends in “pandemonium.” Graham had a slow-burning plan he cooked up with his mom, Myrna Bloodworth (Marcia Rodd), to get revenge on Dina for breaking up their family by skanking around with his dad, Brent. But that’s all out the window.

Now that Ashley knows they are blood tied, he will have to settle for making chaos where he can, and it sounds like he’s going to blow up Ashley’s big night and out Ashley as the product of an affair between his dad and her mom. Soap Central’s Y&R spoilers also reveal that Jack scrambles to do damage control but it’s too late. Everyone in town will know that Ashley was never an Abbott and Graham is her brother — but Billy is not. It’s a big hairy deal and impacts Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) as well.

Where do the Abbotts go from here?

The mess from Ashley’s paternity reveal spills over onto Friday’s show and this will all come back around to Dina. It was Dina who brought Graham to town, and Dina revealed to Graham that Ashley wasn’t John Abbott’s biological kid. Ashley already warned her mother several times not to spill the secret so it’s quite likely that she will blame Dina for the mess – along with Graham. But really, can any Y&R fans blame Graham for wanting revenge? Dina wrecked the Abbott and Davis families with her cheating ways.

There have been long-simmering Y&R spoilers about Dina’s Alzheimer’s disease, and it seems like a perfect time for her to collapse into a medical crisis so the Abbotts can’t hate on her for too long. With Graham’s agenda exposed, Dina should cut him out of her will, but she might not. After all, she is to blame for his miserable childhood. Is there any hope of a reconciliation between Graham and his sister Ashley, or is this situation just too messy to ever heal? Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]