‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Confronts Jason In Sam’s House — Steve Burton vs. Billy Miller [Promo]

General Hospital spoilers state that Patient Six (Steve Burton) will finally make it all the way home to Port Charles. He was a man on a mission to get home to the wife and family he left behind and he has finally made it home to Sam (Kelly Monaco). But will Sam be waiting for him? The new General Hospital promo sums up the situation succinctly.

“Someone he left behind is about to come face to face with the past.”

The new General Hospital promo video shows a scene where Sam tells Sonny (Maurice Benard) that things have just been “different” since she lost Jason. Her whole life will become a chaotic mess when Patient Six arrives, according to the latest spoilers. She won’t know what to believe and will be filled with a sense of disbelief. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam will be confused because all the previous evidence pointed to the fact that the current Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is the real one. The promo shows Patient Six standing at the door asking, “Is anybody home?” How will the current Jason react at seeing the “old version” of himself, a face-to-face confrontation with the past? For that matter, how will Stone Cold react when he realizes that Jason has the life that was supposed to be his?

Spoilers state that Patient Six’s arrival won’t only impact Jason and Sam. In fact, the whole town will be affected by his arrival, according to General Hospital spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Sonny and Carly (Laura Wright) will be on Team Stone Cold since they have previously mentioned missing the old version of Jason. Michael (Chad Duell) will also miss the old relationship he had with Stone Cold. But Sam and Billy Miller have formed a tight bond and if it wasn’t for their love, it is doubtful whether Jason would have survived his injuries. It remains to be seen whether Sam will choose history over love.

What surprises do you think the nine-month storyline has in store? What do you think of the promo video? Who do you think Sam should choose bearing in mind that she has children with both these men? Who do you think is behind the whole old/new Jason mess? Sound off in the comments section below and stay tuned for all the latest General Hospital spoilers.

