Asa Soltan Rahmati Responds To Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid’s Claim She Cheated On Ex And Got Her House Out Of It

Did Asa Soltan Rahmati really get caught cheating on her ex-husband? That’s what her Shahs of Sunset co-star and former friend Mercedes “MJ” Javid claimed during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night. Shocking host Andy Cohen and the other guest for the night, Flipping Out‘s Jeff Lewis, MJ said that Asa was caught in bed with another man during her marriage. MJ further claimed that Asa later extorted the man she cheated with and that’s how she got the house that she currently lives in.

During the talk show, a viewer asked MJ why she’s so jealous of Asa. MJ denied any jealousy of Asa. According to MJ, her behavior towards Asa is simply the result of realizing that Asa never regarded her as a friend and kept secret her plan to get pregnant. MJ then asked why she should continue to keep Asa’s secrets secret and spilled the beans.

“I’ve kept all of her secrets for so long. She was married to a guy for 10 years. She never talks about where her house came from, that she lives in. She was with him for 10 years…She got caught in bed allegedly having sex with another man and then he walked away and she threatened him because she had dirt on him and that’s why she has the house that she has.”

Both Andy and Jeff’s mouths dropped open in shock. That wasn’t all that MJ had to say about Asa, however, for she later added, during the after-show portion, the claim that the man Asa cheated with and extorted a house out of then turned around and sued her.

During the after-show, a viewer asked MJ if she thinks she and Asa will ever be friends again. Andy laughingly said that the answer is obviously a “no,” especially after what MJ earlier claimed about Asa. Andy added that if he was Asa, he would go torch MJ’s house. MJ replied that the man Asa cheated with later sued her.

“Yeah, you know, go ahead and try it and get that settlement. Cause that man sued her and so, no, we’ll never be friends again.”

Asa Soltan Rahmati immediately responded to Mercedes “MJ” Javid claims. In response to one viewer who said that she was disgusted by MJ’s behavior on Watch What Happens Live and that only a insecure and jealous person would say what she did, Asa proclaimed that MJ is “drowning in jealousy,” obsessed with her life, and a “sad and unhappy person.”

In regards to MJ’s claim that Asa got caught cheating on her ex-husband and extorted a house out of the man she cheated with, Asa declared it a lie. Asa tweeted that MJ only goes on Andy’s talk show to “make up stuff” about her life.

Sadly she is drowning in jealousy & is obsessed with my life. She only goes on wwhl to make up stuff about my life. Sad and unhappy person. https://t.co/bsX9q8SziK — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) October 9, 2017

Asa agreed with one viewer who wondered how MJ would know Asa’s secrets when MJ herself has repeatedly complained about Asa not sharing anything about her personal life with her.

She complains "you dont share enough" yet suddenly knows so many "secrets" about you. Does she even remember she started this whole thing? — A. (@EmeraldEclipses) October 9, 2017

Lol yes very observant https://t.co/Rn8Xoe9ZON — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) October 9, 2017

Is what Mercedes Javid claiming about Asa Soltan Rahmati true? Asa has never even revealed on the show that she was married once. Since Shahs of Sunset began about six seasons ago, Asa has been with her current partner, Jermaine Jackson Jr., who has never appeared on the show and in general keeps out of the public eye. Asa has also yet to provide the public with a glimpse of their son, Soltan, whom she gave birth to in January. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Asa admitted in July that she does want to share a photo of Soltan but that Jermaine “is not into it.” Considering how Asa’s pregnancy with Soltan and relationship with Jermaine has been a major story line this past season, with her co-stars pushing her to reveal more about both, the question remains whether Asa will able to stay on the show and still keep her and her family’s privacy.

