Kristen Stewart, Girlfriend Stella Maxwell And Robert Pattinson Have Good Time With Mixing Up Style

Kristen Stewart and her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson have been in the news recently for their relationships. While the possibility of the Twilight stars getting back together has gotten smaller, they have found stable relationships in their girlfriends. According to the rumors, Kristen may be thinking about taking the next step with Stella Maxwell and Robert Pattinson is strengthening his with FKA twigs after a few months of instability. One thing that these couples share is that they are known for staying ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion.

Ever since her breakup with Robert Pattinson, in an attempt to rid herself of any association with Twilight Saga, Kristen Stewart has used fashion to build a new reputation for herself. It has succeeded as she is now known for her edgy, daring and risk-taking style. She is noted for doing “red carpet different to anyone else” and owning “ugly-pretty” look, according to Marie Claire. She often makes best-dressed lists for her fresh takes on red carpet outfits, which have ranged from reimagined tuxedos to barely-there dresses. Most recently, she has starred in Chanel’s latest ad for Gabrielle fragrance.

It’s no wonder that the girlfriend that she settled down with is Stella Maxwell, Victoria’s Secret angel, and a successful runway model. While her aesthetics lean towards more feminine looks, she has captured the media’s attention for her original looks on red carpet events. Her most recent appearance at Chanel after party in Paris got thumbs-up from most fashion critics.

On top of that, Robert Pattinson is now causing uproars by experimenting with his look. As good reviews for his performance in the new movie, Good Time, started to pour in, the 31-year-old British actor made himself viral by appearing on various magazine covers in gender fluid looks. For the cover of W Magazine, he posed in a tight pink turtleneck with orange pants and for Wonderland cover, he wore a pink bob wig.

Robert Pattinson for Wonderland Magazine Autumn Issue pic.twitter.com/HB9ulpEVLW — Robert Pattinson (@bestofpattinson) September 22, 2017

It looks like Kristen and Stella have made fashion a part of their dating life as well. The pair was caught out on a shopping trip this weekend.

“Stella Maxwell, 27, flaunted her incredible frame as she went on a shopping trip with her girlfriend Kristen Stewart, 27, at the Sandro store in Pasadena, Los Angeles on Friday,” reports Daily Mail. “The Victoria’s Secret Angel went braless under a plunging top, baring her cleavage while showcasing her long legs in a pair of denim shorts.”

Sandro is known for its “tomboyish and street edgy” style, nestled in “the new French contemporary fashion wave,” according to Los Angeles Times. Considering Kristen loves to blur the line between masculine and feminine looks, this may have been the perfect story for the actress.

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell opt for comfort in baggy jeans while out and about in LA https://t.co/OzzAz3orRw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 26, 2017

This weekend, Robert Pattinson also made fashion news when he appeared in a black-and-navy ensemble. Those two colors are usually shunned from getting combined, as they are believed to not go well together, but Good Time actor proved the old adage wrong on the streets of London, according to Esquire.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]