Phoenix Suns Willing To Trade Tyson Chandler And Other Stars

Former NBA all-star and Phoenix Suns’ center Tyson Chandler could be on the move if the Suns can find a taker. What the Phoenix Suns are asking teams for Tyson Chandler is unknown. Will an NBA team meet the Suns’ asking price for the defensive star?

Tyson Chandler is not the only player the Phoenix are considering parting ways with. There is a report that Chandler is joined by forward Jared Dudley and guard Eric Bledsoe as players the Suns have placed on the trading block.

According to ESPN, the Phoenix Suns are willing to listen to trade offers for Tyson Chandler, Jared Dudley and Eric Bledsoe. ESPN’s Zach Lowe cited sources regarding the Suns eagerness to trade their veteran stars.

“The Suns will surely listen if and when suitors call for Eric Bledsoe. They’ve explored the possibility of moving off Jared Dudley and Tyson Chandler, sources say, though they likely feel no urgency to dump them; Phoenix remains just under the salary floor.”

One or all of them could be with a new NBA team at some point between now and the NBA trade deadline of February 8. The Phoenix want to continue to develop their young talent. By dealing a veteran player or two, they can focus on doing just that.

Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley on the block? https://t.co/0bj6YaWrAo pic.twitter.com/tGDcJ5e0WE — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) October 9, 2017

With frontcourt players Alex Len and Marquess Chriss, the Phoenix Suns already have two foundational building blocks in place. Both Len and Chriss can provide what Tyson Chandler does, but without the large cap figure. Also, each of them can bring a bit of offense to the table.

The Suns have a desire for more scoring in the frontcourt. Their rumored pursuit (courtesy of The Big Lead) of Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Kevin Love is evidence of the Suns’ preference.

Adding Kevin Love would have given the Phoenix Suns a stretch forward, who can not only score, but rebound in bunches.

The Suns may want a first-round draft pick for Tyson Chandler. Chandler, at age 35, can still have an impact on a team competing for an NBA championship. Two second-round picks may also get the deal done. However, the Suns could decide to take on an expiring contract and a pick. An expiring deal allows the Suns to remain at the salary cap floor, or close to it.

What is a reasonable asking price for Tyson Chandler? pic.twitter.com/hcW0zYTpK5 — The Solar Panel ☀️ (@SunsSolarPanel) October 9, 2017

An NBA team wanting Eric Bledsoe would have to give up a first-round pick, perhaps more. There will be a higher demand for Bledsoe, who can shoot, pass, handle, and rebound. Bledsoe would be a starter for most teams. The compensation the Suns receive for him will have to reflect as such.

As for Jared Dudley, who fits the criteria of a 3-and-D player. He will get some interest. It could take an offer similar to what the Toronto Raptors gave the Suns (courtesy of Sports Illustrated) for forward P.J. Tucker prior to last season’s trade deadline.

The Phoenix Suns are willing to entertain offers for Tyson Chandler, Jared Dudley, and Eric Bledsoe. The Suns will deal at least teo of them.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]