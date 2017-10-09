‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Six New Interns For Season 14: Who’s Headed To Grey Sloan Memorial?

Grey’s Anatomy is supersizing its staff. Shonda Rhimes and her team haves cast six relative newbies to play interns on the current 14th season of the ABC medical drama, and in true Grey’s form, they all scrub up very nicely. All six new Grey’s Anatomy actors will appear on this Thursday’s episode, and they will each appear in multiple-episode arcs set at the tragic Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Grey’s Anatomy fans have already met Jake Borelli’s character, Levi. The intern known as “Glasses” hooked up with Jo (Camilla Luddington) in an earlier episode this season. Glasses will be back with some new intern sidekicks, including Rushi Kota (Extant), who will play an intern named Ethan.

Jaicy Elliot has been cast in the role of Taryn, and the Grey’s Anatomy gig is her first television acting credit. Alex Blue Davis has a bit more experience. He’ll play Casey on the show, but his past credits include NCIS: Los Angeles and 2 Broke Girls. Finally, Jeanine Mason will portray Sam, while Sophia Taylor Ali joins the Grey’s Anatomy cast as Dahlia. The new Grey’s Anatomy interns will make their debut in Thursday’s episode, which is titled “Ain’t that a Kick in the Head.”

The six new stars join Grey’s after series regular Jerrika Hinton, Tessa Ferrer, and Marika Domińczyk all exited the show at the end of last season — but they aren’t the only new cast members. Entertainment Weekly previously reported that controversial doc Carina (played by Italian actress Stefania Spampinato) would join Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, and Bridget Regan’s role as Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) presumed-dead sister was recast with Abigail Spencer.

Grey’s Anatomy is known for its rotating cast. In fact, longtime fans of the show know that the current character lineup is almost unrecognizable from the show’s early days back in 2005. Long gone are original docs Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh), Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), George O’Malley (T. R. Knight), Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington), and, of course, McDreamy and McSteamy (Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane).

As for the new interns, they will fit into the episode as head honchos Bailey and Webber (Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.) recruit new talent. The logline for the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episode reads as follows.

“Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) confronts a difficult situation, while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan (Martin Henderson). Meanwhile, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finds herself at an awkward family dinner and Jackson (Jesse Williams) receives big news.”

Take a look at the video below for a promo for the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Ain’t that a Kick in the Head.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

