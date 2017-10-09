Harvey Weinstein Betrayed By His Own Brother? Bob Weinstein Reportedly Exposed Sexual Harassment Claims

It’s a story full of betrayal and good enough to be in a Hollywood movie, but it is a reality for brothers Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein. Is it possible that Bob fed a sexual harassment story to the New York Times to get Harvey kicked out of their company?

According to Page Six, Bob has wanted to take over the Weinstein Company for years, and he finally figured out a way to do it. Sources told the Post that Bob wanted to be the only one in charge of their film studio, and he could be behind the allegations that are bringing Harvey down.

In the New York Times piece, it is alleged that Harvey sexually harassed famous stars like Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, plus other company employees. The behavior occurred over three decades and resulted in at least eight settlements, according to a source at the company.

Judd said that back in the 90s, Weinstein scheduled a breakfast meeting with her to talk business, but instead, he had her sent to his hotel room, where he greeted her in a bathrobe and asked her to give him a massage and watch him shower.

Other actresses and former employees have similar stories but remain silent due to Weinstein’s powerful position in the industry. After the allegations went public, the board at the Weinstein Company fired Harvey, leaving the studio to be run by Bob and COO David Glasser.

Harvey issued a statement to the New York Times after the story broke, saying, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”

Bob and Harvey first started the company Miramax together back in 1979 and ended up revolutionizing the independent movie business. They later sold the company to Disney in 1993 and eventually left to form the Weinstein Company in 2005.

Harvey received praise for Miramax’s Oscar wins, while Bob got credit for the Dimension Films projects like Scream, Scary Movie, and Spy Kids.

Bob Weinstein will take the reins of The Weinstein Company now that Harvey is out https://t.co/XPZsjBcLNL pic.twitter.com/Q7EsUcBuXI — Variety (@Variety) October 8, 2017

A source at the Daily Mail says that the brothers have had a love-hate relationship for years and would often go for months without speaking to each other. This entire scandal is allegedly the result of Bob trying to “push Harvey out.”

However, Bob Weinstein has denied these claims and called them “untrue.”

