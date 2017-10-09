Daniel Gibson Tells Bridget Kelly That Brooke Valentine Is Only A Friend On ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood’

In the last episode of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, Brooke Valentine went to Marcus’ mother’s party, skipping out on the romantic getaway to Catalina. Therefore, Daniel “Booby” Gibson invites Bridget Kelly to go with him on the trip. In the unaired LHHH clip via VH1, Daniel Gibson tells Bridget Kelly, who recently broke up with her on/off boyfriend, that Brooke Valentine is just a friend.

In the bonus clip, which you can watch below, Booby meets up with Bridget Kelly at a bar where she admits that she is surprised to hear from him considering their awkward encounter at his show with Brooke.

Bridget Kelly explains that she was defending Marcus, who is her friend and suggested that Brooke’s interaction with Gibson at the showcase was inappropriate or flirtatious.

Daniel Gibson offers an explanation for his interaction with Brooke at the showcase and says that they are not together. He explains that Brooke is a long-time friend of his, and she suggested that he embarks on a musical career after he got injured in the NBA.

The former NBA player tells Bridget that he is very close to Brooke, which is why it seemed like they were together. Furthermore, he states that he is “very single” in the flirty interaction with the singer.

Bridget then details her relationship with James, who she was with for four years. She explains that their fallout started with a song she recorded with Ray J titled “P***y So Good” which gets Booby’s attention.

The NBA player-turned-rapper said that he would support the record and jokes about finding out what so good if he was her man. This meetup was before their trip to Catalina, and it explains why the singer was willing to go on the trip.

However, it is unclear if she knows that Daniel Gibson originally wanted to go with Brooke. In Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4 Episode 13, Brooke schemes to expose Marcus and Bridget. It is unclear what this means, but it may have something to do with their music or so-called friendship. Fizz makes a bold move as he tries to put B2K back together.

A1 helps Lyrica face an emotional hurdle. Masika and Hazel faceoff and they have to be separated by security.

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood airs tonight on VH1 8/7c.

[Featured Image by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images]