Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Shares When She Fell In Love With Austin Forsyth

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is married and is doing great with her husband Austin. ET Online shared that in tonight’s new episode she is sharing that moment that she fell in love with Austin. These two were great friends before they actually started courting. The entire Duggar family already knew Austin, so it wasn’t like her family had to get to know him and see if they would approve.

Tonight Joy and Austin Forsyth will talk about their big love story and how they got where they are now. Austin explains that he went off to flight school in Mississippi and while he was there he realized that Joy was the one for him. In the preview, he doesn’t explain exactly why so maybe he will talk more about that on the show. Joy explained that hers was at a different time. Austin was at her house and gave a testimony and hearing him speak from the heart really got to her and made her realize that he was the one.

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she was really excited when he asked her to court. She admitted that it was so great because she had been interested in Austin for so long. It sounds like it may have taken him a bit longer to figure out that she was the one than it took Joy to figure it out. They actually met when Austin moved to Arkansas and started attending the same church that they do. They got married back in May and announced soon after that they are expecting their first child.

It really does look like Joy-Anna Forsyth has found her perfect match. The Duggar family is slowly all getting married and moving out. There are still a few of the older kids living at home, but rumors are flying that Jana might have found someone and started courting. Fans can’t wait to see Joy-Anna as a mother, which is also coming soon.

Taking some time off work to attend a Bible Conference. So refreshing to be here and hear the Word of God preached! When we attended last year we weren't in a relationship… it's amazing to see where the Lord has brought us in just one year. #ilovemywife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Do you think that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are the perfect couple? Were you surprised she got pregnant so soon?

[Featured Image by Joy-Anna Forsyth/Instagram]