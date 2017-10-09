Queen Elizabeth And Meghan Markle Reportedly Clashing Over Her And Prince Harry’s First Public Appearance

Queen Elizabeth sets the rules for the royal family, and her expectations for public behavior are to be met without fail. When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance together at last month’s Invictus Games, is it possible their PDA disappointed the Queen?

OK! Magazine recently ran a story claiming Markle and the prince broke the rules with their hand-holding and kissing, not to mention Markle’s outfit featuring a men’s style shirt and ripped jeans. The magazine’s insider also claims the Queen told the couple to cease the public displays of affection and wants Markle to be coached in “royal protocol and etiquette.”

However, Gossip Cop says the story is false, calling it a “complete fabrication.” The site made it clear that a real insider wouldn’t be discussing such details with an American tabloid.

This isn’t the first time OK! has published questionable stories when it comes to the royal family. The magazine once claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were planning a “wedding of the century” after receiving a scoop from a palace wedding planner. However, Gossip Cop debunked that story, too, pointing out that no one from the palace would talk about a wedding without an official engagement announcement.

There is no indication that the Queen disapproves of Markle and Harry’s first public appearance, and there is no reason to believe the couple is engaged. But, that doesn’t mean an announcement couldn’t come any day.

It is interesting to many, however, that Markle and Harry show more public displays of affection than Prince William and Kate Middleton, but there is no official palace rule when it comes to PDA.

The Mirror points out that the Duke and Duchess probably choose to refrain from showing their love so they can maintain a level of professionalism.

“The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy,” the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, Myka Meier told People Magazine.

It may also be because William and Kate are following the Queen’s example. She is rarely seen holding Prince Phillip’s hand, and they are the couple that sets a precedent for the younger generations.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are doing things their own way. In addition to holding hands on their way to a wheelchair tennis match, the prince also kissed Markle on the cheek while they watched the closing ceremonies.

It’s possible, too, that the rules for Harry may be a bit more lenient for him than his brother. Harry is sixth in line to the throne, while William is the heir.

[Featured Images by Tasos Katopodis and Chris Jackson/Getty Images]