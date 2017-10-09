Ivana Trump is taking a page out of the playbook of her ex-husband Donald Trump by making bold statements to promote her new memoir, Raising Trump. Ivana Trump is calling herself the First Lady, and taking credit for her children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, all of whom she says she essentially raised by herself.

Ivana Trump is doing a lot of interviews promoting Raising Trump, and she seems interested in letting people know that like her former husband, she is a pretty big deal herself, mainly in Eastern Europe. And though people say that she is capitalizing on the name “Trump,” Ivana says that around the world, just saying “Ivana” is enough.

“[That] is where I’m from and my language and everybody knows me. I’m quite known all around the world. Not only in America. I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages. I’m known by the name Ivana. I really did not need the name Trump.”

Back in February, Ivana Trump insisted that Donald Trump would give her the ambassadorship to the Czech Republic, her birthplace, but now she says she doesn’t want it because she loves her life.

“I was just offered to be the American ambassador to Czech Republic — and Donald told me. He said, ‘Ivana, if you want it, I give it to you.’ But I like my freedom. I like to do what I want to do, go wherever I want to go with whomever I want to go. And I can afford my lifestyle. Okay, why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer and bye-bye to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life.”

The White House was asked whether Ivana Trump was offered the ambassadorship to the Czech Republic on Friday and they have not responded.

In promoting Raising Trump, Ivana is willing to talk about almost every topic, including Donald Trump’s other two wives. Ivana says that she is sensitive to Melania’s feelings, and doesn’t want to make her jealous, despite saying that she has Donald Trump’s private number. But when asked if Ivana was jealous of Melania, she said no because she is the real Trump First Lady.

“Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or anything like that because I’m the first Trump wife. I’m the first lady, ok?”

But while Ivana might not feel jealousy or anger over Melania Trump, she is still not over the fact that Donald Trump cheated on her with Marla Maples. In fact, Ivana Trump still won’t say Maples’ name, so she calls her “the showgirl.” She said that Donald Trump’s affair with “the showgirl” was the final straw for her marriage.

Ivana Trump said that Donald Trump was vicious during their divorce and it took years before the two could be friends again.

“Donald during the divorce was brutal. He took the divorce as a business deal and he cannot lose. He has to win. So it took about two years and after the final situation was straightened up, he was just talk and we are friends.”

But as much as Ivana Trump says she doesn’t want to make Melania jealous she did suggest that as the Trump First Lady, she would do a better job than Melania, and could whip the White House into shape lickety-split.

“[I] would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

But even though Ivana Trump says she could kill it as the Trump First Lady in the White House, like the ambassadorship of the Czech Republic, she says she’s not interested, and Melania can have it.

“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It’s better her [Melania] than me. I would hate Washington.”

