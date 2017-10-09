‘RHOC’ Season 12 Spoilers: Do Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge Rekindle Their Friendship In Episode 14? [Promo]

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge’s seemingly never-ending feud might finally come to an end in tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12. In the latest promo for Episode 14, “Armenian Rhapsody,” Vicki and Tamra were seen having a one-on-one discussion, both wanting to leave the past behind.

In last Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Vicki Gunvalson reached out to Tamra Judge in hopes of mending their broken friendship. She wanted to speak to Tamra alone knowing that if their co-stars were there, especially Shannon Beador, the conversation would lead nowhere.

“I think if it wasn’t for Shannon, Tamra and I would have been able to move on a long time ago,” Vicki previously said.

Tamra also seemed interested to get back on Vicki’s good side. Opening up to Lydia McLaughlin, she revealed that she started to get “physically sick” thinking about her feud with Vicki.

“It’s sad. The thing that sucks the most is we were super close for so long,” she said.

As seen in the promo for tonight’s episode, both Tamra and Vicki had high hopes for the meeting. Tamra thought that Vicki finally came to her senses and wanted to apologize for her mistakes. As for Vicki, she expected Tamra to welcome her with open arms and tell her that it’s about time to move on.

While both RHOC stars clearly had the best intentions at heart, it doesn’t look like the much-awaited reconciliation will happen anytime soon.

From the get-go, Tamra and Vicki looked tense. Without their BFFs Kelly Dodd and Shannon to back them up, the two are forced to face their issues head-on. Vicki told Tamra that she wanted to get to a place where they both “act kind” towards each other. The latter, however, insisted that she has always been kind to Vicki.

“In your mind you are,” Vicki said.

“What does that mean?” Tamra asked, looking offended by Vicki’s response.

“I’m just saying in your mind, you’re kind to me,” Gunvalson replied.

This is the first time that Vicki and Tamra will face each other after they had a heated discussion in Kelly’s house two weeks ago. As People reported, Tamra got furious at Vicki for inviting her former friend Ricky Santana to her birthday party, where he, alongside Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek, continued to gossip about her husband’s sexuality.

Vicki, however, insisted that she did not invite Ricky with the intention of hurting Tamra’s feelings. The Real Housewives of Orange County veteran wondered why Tamra was so hurt and playing like a victim when they were just repeating a rumor they’ve all heard before.

“We were talking about the same rumor. She’s heard the same rumor. Why is she mad about the person that talked about the rumor? So, I talked about a car accident. Does that mean I started the car accident? No.”

Catch The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Watch the promo for tonight’s episode, “Armenian Rhapsody,” below.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]