‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Julie Explodes When Chloe Names Club Behind Her Back, Brady Rages At Chloe Too

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) in hot water, and she only has herself to blame. Chloe and Julie are now co-owners (Susan Seaforth Hayes) of Salem’s club, and she, therefore, needed to move back to town in order to take care of her business. The only problem is that she needs to be reminded that the new venture is not only hers, and decisions are to be jointly shared with her new business partner.

Take, for instance, the naming of the club, which should have been a joint decision between the co-owners of the former Club TBD. However, according to the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers (via Celeb Dirty Laundry), Chloe will decide to name the club after herself behind Julie’s back. Of course, sparks are going to fly between the two since the only reason Julie bought TBD was for her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes), who used to own the club back in its heyday. She wanted to rename it Doug’s and relive the golden era when he entertained and the lounge was Salem’s hot spot where everyone gathered.

Chloe, on the other hand, will feel that she had every right to have a say in the lounge’s name and promptly made the sign in order to compel her partner to agree. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that there will be a huge showdown between these two mule-headed ladies.

Catch Bill Hayes at the end of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, tonight on June 27th; Sheryl Crowe performs. Steve Carell blows his mind. pic.twitter.com/uECVQiQbQZ — Bill & Susan Hayes (@DaysHayes) June 27, 2017

Julie is not the only person who will be screaming at Chloe in the week to come. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that when Brady (Eric Martsolf) can’t find Nicole (Arianne Zucker), he will automatically think that she is cheating with Eric (Greg Vaughan) again. He tries to question Chloe about where Nicole is, and she will finally break down and confess that she told Nicole that Eric left town because of him. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady will explode and blast her for causing more drama in his already troubled relationship.

What do you think of Chloe returning to Salem? What do you think of her meddling and scheming ways, has she met her match in Julie? Hit us up in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]