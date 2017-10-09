Dolphins OL Coach Resigns After White Powder-Snorting Video Emerges: Chris Foerster Will Seek Help

A video posted online Sunday night that allegedly shows the Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder off a desk before a meeting has stirred up all types of controversy for the team. Foerster is in his second season with the Dolphins, but he’s been coaching in the NFL since 1992 with his coaching gigs covering seven different teams, reports Fox News. The incriminating video is seen below in a tweet at the end of the article.

On Monday morning, the news broke that Foerster resigned. The Dolphins offensive line coach offered up a statement along with his resignation, according to ESPN. Foerster said in a statement that he intends to seek professional help. Foerster’s statement also said:

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

Jeff Darlington from ESPN reports on his Twitter page that the video is “just as new/stunning to Gase/team as the rest of us.” The video shows a man — reported as Foerster from multiple sources to ESPN, who is snorting coke and talking on the phone to a woman and they seem to be engaged in a rather racy conversation.

The conversation Forester is having on the phone starts off as pretty generic at first, until he snorts the white powder that has the appearance of cocaine. He said to the woman on the other end of the phone, “Hey, baby, miss you, thinking about you. How about me going into a meeting and doing this before I go?”

Then he precedes to snort a line of coke using a rolled up 20-dollar bill as a straw for his nose. According to Barstoolsports, this videotape is full of little details, even if it wasn’t meant to be. They suggest that in this video he not only admits to drug use because he discusses how he and the woman on the phone use to get high together, but the woman he’s talking rather racy to sounds like she’s pregnant.

According to Barstool Sports, the man who is allegedly Foerster said the following.

“It’ll be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How high we got together. How much fun it was.”

Barstool Sports offers a response to these words by saying “Oh no! She’s preggo, he’s admitting to regular drug use, there’s so much going on!!!” Then this man, who is allegedly Foerster, does a second line of the white powder and tells the woman he wishes he could be doing this off one of her body parts. Once this made the rounds online, the video became viral. It was allegedly posted by a woman whose name is Kijuana Nige. It is not known if this is who Foerster was allegedly talking to on the phone as described in a previous article from the Inquisitr.

