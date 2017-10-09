‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ingo Rademacher First Plot Revealed – Thorne And Liam Fight Over Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Ingo Rademacher will hit the ground running as the Thorne Forrester recast. Ingo starts filming at B&B on October 24, and his first air date will be November 27 for the final surge of November sweeps, according to Bold spoilers from Soap Opera Digest. When Thorne returns to LA, he’ll be facing off with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) whose life will change a lot between now and next month. Thorne’s return and everything that leads up to it sets the stage for a thrilling first story for the former General Hospital actor as he starts his tenure as Thorne.

New love triangle – not the usual suspects

A sexy new love triangle is coming to the CBS soap for November sweeps, and the usual vixens won’t be in the middle. In most cases, it’s Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) at the center of a love triangle. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) have been fighting over Brooke for eons. But Brooke’s health crisis will blow that sky high. And then there’s Steffy. She’s used to Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) fighting over her – and loves it.

TODAY: Sally recognizes that Liam has sacrificed a lot to help her. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/OfB5WPQ81G — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 9, 2017

Steffy is hurt because Liam is playing knight in shining armor to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). As a result, Steffy will lash out and fall in bed with his smarmy dad Dollar Bill. Spoilers from Soap Central promise Bill rages this week. This sets the stage for Liam and Steffy to split and for him to pursue Sally openly. It will take a few weeks for all of this to unfold on screen. And don’t forget that Sally’s grandma Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) has been encouraging her to reel in Liam to replace Thomas. Sally said no, but it’s already in the works.

Thorne has a legacy at Spectra Fashions

B&B spoilers hint that history will repeat itself and when Thorne comes back to LA next month, he will walk away from the family business. With Steffy and Ridge at the helm, there’s no room for Thorne who was passed over even though he’s a “real” Forrester and Steffy and Ridge are Marones by blood. Plus, if you know the story, you know that Thorne designed for Spectra Fashions back in the day with the first Sally Spectra and so he’ll be intrigued to return, especially once he meets Sally 2.0 and sees that red hair.

Liam has taken a serious interest in rebuilding Sally’s business and last week even admitted to Bill burning down her fashion house. Liam trusted Sally with Bill’s fate, so the bonds between them are closer. When Steffy keeps pushing him about ditching Sally, and then cheats with Bill, their marriage will be on the rocks. All signs point to Bold pairing Sally and Liam, but that’s too tidy. Thorne will show up as a romantic rival to Liam, and the duo will fight over Sally. This could all tie into B&B‘s baby boom.

Thorne vs. Liam – who should Sally choose?

Bold spoilers promise that each of the men will fill a void in Sally’s life. Thorne can fill the gap left by Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) since he’s a designer and Sally needs another man in her life that can sketch and knows fashion. But Liam is her hero. He bought and gave her the land for Spectra and now he’s getting architects and contractors to rebuild it for her. However, he’s all business and knows nothing about sketching a cocktail gown. Both men are helpful to Sally, but which will she choose?

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Oct. 9-13. Sally and Liam go on a business trip. https://t.co/654VrAmDzX #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IF2ovzGNdv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 8, 2017

Sally doesn’t like the idea of taking Liam from Queen Steffy, but if Steffy cheated and their marriage goes bust, Sally isn’t stealing, right? Then again, Ingo Rademacher is a tall, gorgeous drink of water, and who wouldn’t be tempted by his glittering blue eyes and all that muscle? There’s also another possible twist that could turn this love triangle into a lusty quadrilateral. Rumor has it that B&B is recasting Thomas and that means Sally might have three men fighting for her hand.

What do you think? Will Sally wind up in Liam’s arms soon – or is Thorn the hunk destined to win her love? Are you excited to see Ingo Rademacher on Bold? More romance is coming to B&B soon with Ivy’s hot new romance and check back often for more exciting The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain and Christopher Polk/Getty Images]