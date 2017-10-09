‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Is Carol Pregnant?

The Walking Dead Season 8 is set to debut later this month, and there have been a lot of spoilers, rumors, and speculation surrounding the new season. However, nothing is more shocking than the latest fan theory that Carol could possibly be pregnant.

According to Comic Book, actress Melissa McBride, who plays Carol on The Walking Dead, recently hinted about some big things for her character in the upcoming Season 8. McBride was asked about the changes that Carol has already endured and what’s in store for the fan-favorite character looking ahead.

The actress was asked if Carol was trading baking cookies for some body armor, and she replied, “Yes, but that doesn’t mean she’s not going to be baking something.”

This quick little hint immediately led Walking Dead fans to wonder if Carol will have a bun in the oven during Season 8. As many fans know, Carol’s character is already dead in the comic book series, so viewers really don’t know what to expect from her on the show. While she currently is not in an intimate relationship with another character, some fans are hoping to see Carol hook up with either Morgan or Ezekiel in the near future. If this happens, a pregnancy storyline could be possible.

As longtime Walking Dead fans know, Carol was previously the mother of a little girl named Sophia. Sophia was running away from a zombie heard when she got lost. The group looked for her everywhere but were unable to find her. Later, during the group’s Season 2 stay at Hershel’s farm, it was revealed that Sophia had been bitten by a walker and was being kept in the barn. Rick was tragically forced to shoot the little girl. It was a big turning point for Carol, who found a way to grow stronger from her grief.

Since that time, Carol has completely changed. She’s gone from a timid, abused housewife to a courageous, gun-wielding leader. However, she has continued to keep a soft spot in her heart for children.

