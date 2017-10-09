Backstage Tension Over ‘DWTS’ Feud: Nick Lachey Peeved With Maks Chmerkovskiy?

Backstage tension still exits on Dancing with the Stars after Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey allegedly got into a heated feud. Although Maks and Vanessa reportedly made up and will dance together Monday night, emotions are supposedly running high from last week’s incident.

Maks didn’t dance with Vanessa in last week’s DWTS episode due leaving the episode for “personal issues.” Alan Bersten danced with Vanessa for her Week 3 performance.

Maks’ absence was immediately viewed as a potential feud between the dance partners. Rumors emerged that the celebrity and pro dancer were butting heads due to their strong personalities and inability to find a middle ground. A spokesperson with DWTS soon announced that Maks would be back for this week’s performance. Additionally, Maks tweeted his apologies to Vanessa for missing the performance, taking “full responsibility” for not showing up.

Nick Lachey, Vanessa’s husband who’s paired this season with Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd, is said to be peeved at Maks Chmerkovskiy for bad-mouthing his wife. A source tells Radar Online that Nick “had it out” with Maks before DWTS producers threatened to fire the pro if he didn’t put his differences aside and get along with Vanessa.

The insider who’s described as being close with production, tells the entertainment website that Nick Lachey is “super protective” of his wife and has been confronting other people within the cast who say bad things about Vanessa, not just Maks.

Lastly, Nick threatened to quit the show if he heard one more person insult Vanessa.

It sounds like some drama behind-the-scenes may still exist from the DWTS feud that sparked days of gossip. The source says things are “very tense backstage.”

E! News reported on Sunday that Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey were spotted hugging it out after rehearsals for Monday night’s show. Are they really getting along or are they making it look good for the cameras?

Fans will be watching Maks and Vanessa team up again for another week of DWTS on Monday night. Will they show any signs of friction or maintain the amazing chemistry they appear to have on the dance floor?

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

