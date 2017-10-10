‘GoT’ Star Kit Harington Shares Cruel April Fools’ Prank On Fiancée Rose Leslie: ‘It Didn’t Go Down Well’

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington shared his brutal yet funny April Fools’ prank on fiancée Rose Leslie, which almost cost him their relationship.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the 30-year-old English actor revealed his mischievous side when he played a cruel April Fools’ joke on the 30-year-old Scottish beauty.

Kit, who plays the role of Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones series, shared how his prank on soon-to-be-wife Rose backfired on him big time.

In the video taken by the actor himself, Leslie can be seen opening the fridge in their home. Little did she know that his fiancé hid something that will make her heart jump out of fear.

Apparently, Kit intentionally put a severed replica of his own head inside the fridge for Rose to discover. The props appeared to be done by one of the makeup artists on Game Of Thrones.

Upon seeing the gory head, Leslie hysterically screamed and collapsed on the floor. Harington revealed that the prank did not sit very well with the actress, adding that she was in tears after that.

Kit explained that his family does April Fools every year and playing a prank is something quite common. However, he revealed that Rose’s family does not celebrate the special day.

He added that Rose even threatened to leave him if he did something like that again.

“After that she was in tears. It didn’t go down well. She pretty much told me if I did it ever again that would be it – and I think that’s marriage included.”

In the same episode of the talk show, Kit Harington opened up about his untimely wedding proposal to Rose Leslie. The Game Of Thrones actor revealed that the proposal did not quite go the way he originally planned.

Apparently, Kit initially had more plans to make the moment more romantic, including putting up some lights on trees to set the mood. However, he was not able to execute his plans because he popped the question a bit early.

Still, the Game Of Thrones star got the answer he was hoping for — a sweet yes from Rose.

In September, Harington and Leslie made a traditional announcement of their engagement in The Times newspaper. Many were quick to admire the couple’s idea of sharing the happy news the old-fashion way.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of Game Of Thrones and started dating in 2012. The two have been inseparable ever since.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]