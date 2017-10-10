Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Dating Lives: Kids Don’t Get A Vote, But Jennifer Aniston Does?

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt about a year ago, and the two have faced seemingly endless rumors about their dating lives ever since. While Jolie has been linked by tabloids to everyone from Johnny Depp to Tom Cruise, Pitt has discovered that just the sight of his hunky self in the same room with an actress sparks romance rumors. In addition to those claims linking Brad to women such as Kate Hudson and Charlize Theron, Pitt repeatedly has been rumored to have renewed his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce Delayed For Short-Lived Reunion?

Jennifer Aniston may have been the catalyst for Brad’s alleged new attitude toward his divorce. Celebrity Insider reported that after reconnecting with Jennifer, Brad experienced renewed enthusiasm about his dating life. Aniston reportedly even influenced Pitt’s feelings about his divorce from Angelina.

For months, Brangelina observers have speculated about why the split from Brad has taken so long. One issue reportedly causing the delay has been Pitt and Jolie’s secret reconciliation. However, after allegedly delaying the divorce as they reunited, Brad and Angelina were at it again, according to the publication.

“After a stint in rehab, Pitt briefly reconciled with Jolie, but they quickly started arguing about the children’s education and their complicated careers.”

Soon after Brad and Angelina clashed over subjects such as their careers and kids’ education, they split again, reported Celebrity Insider, noting that Pitt reportedly wants to speed up the divorce to “get his life back.”

Jennifer Aniston Guides Brad Pitt’s Life?

A source quoted by Celebrity Insider hinted that Brad’s alleged desire to speed up the divorce may stem from Jennifer Aniston. While Pitt has enjoyed a few dates, he hasn’t found a new serious romance as yet. But the insider shared that he does have someone special to give him advice.

“[Brad] is also hoping to find love, and he is being guided by an unlikely confident — his ex-wife — Jennifer Aniston.”

Another source revealed that Pitt had gone on a few dates, but nothing serious as yet. However, the source also revealed that Brad is ready to find love again, using the guidance of Aniston. The insider predicted that Pitt will be seen dating someone special in the next few months.

And despite rumors that Angelina has been dating again, Jolie’s romantic life remains a mystery. However, the insider also revealed that Angelina feels that she’s ready to date again as well.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings Vote On Angelina Jolie’s Dates?

Angelina and Brad have six kids: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Do they play a role in who Jolie and Pitt date?

Gossip Cop investigated a report that all six kids have to approve Angelina’s dates, revealing that it’s an “entirely made-up” story about Jolie’s dating life.

A source close to Angelina told the media outlet that Angelina and Brad’s kids do not get to vote on their parents’ dates in the wake of their split. Moreover, Jolie does not need approval from all six children before she goes on a date.

As for claims that Angelina has already hooked up with Johnny Depp, Jared Leto, and a mystery British billionaire, Gossip Cop reported that they’re all not true. Jolie may be dating, but no one from her inner circle is spilling the secrets about the men in her life.

[Featured Image by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images]