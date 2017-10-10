Many fans are now thrilled for the upcoming Eminem album despite the scarcity in details. Speculations about the imminent new LP have been rife lately. In fact, recent reports have it that the Detroit rapper would be launching his ninth album in November.

HotNewHipHop shared that Eminem is rumored to release a new set of tracks next month. The news came after Denaun Porter teased that the album is now ready to hit the record stores a few weeks from now. However, the 38-year-old American rapper revealed to Complex that he was just joking with the Eminem’s devoted followers who kept on enquiring him about the much-anticipated album.

“I’m never the person to give up that kind of information. I might say, ‘Hey, we’re working on it’ or ‘Hey, we’re close.’ But I’m never going to be the guy that gives up the information. But they can get trolled.”

The producer said fans could expect to be trolled about the highly-anticipated album of Eminem. However, Denaun Porter clarified that he would never leak official details of his close pal’s ninth studio album. “They trolled the s**t out of me the whole time,” he went on.

For starters, Eminem and Denaun Porter have been collaborating for quite some time already. Commonly known as Mr. Porter and Kon Artis, the “Purple Pills” singer is also a record producer. He was featured on the “Shady XV” album and is also a member of the rap group called D12.

Meanwhile, HitsDailyDouble claimed that the forthcoming new album of Eminem is set to be released on November 17. The news outlet said it would be released after the official launching of Sam Smith and Taylor Swift’s new albums on November 3 and 10, respectively. There are also rumors saying that several artists would be featured in the much-awaited album, including Adele, Dr. Dre, Just Blaze, Rick Rubin, The Alchemist, Vince Staples, 50 Cent, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons and, of course, Denaun Porter.

Reports suggest Eminem would be collaborating with The Weeknd for the “Black Roses” track, Mastein Bennet for “Bullet Proof,” Chance the Rapper for “Everyday” and Vince Staples for “Ladies and Gentlemen.” Adele, on the other hand, would be recording the carrier single titled “Success” along with the 44-year-old rapper.

While these speculations could possibly be true, it should be noted that Shady Records has yet to confirm these claims. Therefore, avid followers of Eminem should these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates!

