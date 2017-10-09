Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Loving Life Without Baby, Husband Shows Off Wife On Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are different from all the other Duggar couples. The trend has been for the newlyweds to get pregnant before the first wedding anniversary and start having kids right away, but that has not been the case for Jinger and Jeremy. Counting On fans are calling them the “smart” couple for taking the time to enjoy the freedom before locking themselves down with a baby.

The Jinger and Jeremy tied their knot in November of 2016 in a wedding attended to by a thousand people. Their “naked cake” drew a lot of attention for being one of the tastiest wedding cakes that the Duggars have had.

Since then, Jinger and Jeremy have fielded a lot of questions about when they will start having kids of their own. Considering that her older sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar both got pregnant before they celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Jinger was expected to follow the same path.

When they were asked about if they have any family planning ideas, Jinger’s husband responded in a relaxed manner.

“We really are just looking to the Lord to see what he provides,” Jeremy said right after the wedding, according to Us Weekly.

From all their Instagram updates, as well as how their lives are portrayed on Counting On, it looks like the couple is loving life without a baby in their arms. Check out the latest post that Jinger uploaded on her Instagram.

Together is my favorite place to be ???? @jeremy_vuolo A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

“Beautiful couple living their life by their decisions,” one fan commented. “So proud of them. I hope they continue to put God then just being in love and married and enjoying LIFE! It’s OKAY not to be pregnant for a long while. Why keep pushing the baby issue! These two are the smartest! And [happiest]!”

“I think the same,” a fan responded. “They are young and in love and it is only fair they enjoy each other without kids for as long as they see fit!”

Jeremy also posted a picture from their recent buggy ride, showing how obsessed he is with his wife.

Girl on fire. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

In the first episode of the current season of Counting On, Jinger and Jeremy were in the presence of Jessa and Ben’s two baby sons, Spurgeon and Henry, who flew to San Antonio, Texas, to see the newlyweds. In the presence of two fussy babies, who were taking up all of Jessa and Ben’s attention, Jinger and Jeremy seemed rather thankful not to be burdened with kids.

Instead of getting attention through pregnancies and baby news, the couple has been taking the spotlight for their lifestyle, which seems to depart from the Duggar rules. The 23-year-old Duggar now wears pants regularly, which none of her sisters or mother does. She also has taken to wearing sleeveless dresses and shorts, which reveal her knee.

"Ready! Aim! Fire!" A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Jeremy, on the other hand, has expressed his desire to take up a job in Scotland, which will take the couple abroad. The only time that a Duggar couple lived abroad was when Jill and Derick Dillard took up missions in Central America. They barely stayed 12 months in the region.

Ahhhhh!!! I told you this was my dream job, @patdaly! ???? https://t.co/fxvU8TMQlz — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) September 19, 2017

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month.

