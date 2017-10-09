Kendra Caldwell Pregnant Already? ‘Counting On’ Star Just Wed Joseph Duggar A Few Weeks Ago

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got married just last month, and fans of the Counting On stars already want a pregnancy announcement. Even though the two are still on their honeymoon in Greece, is it possible a baby is already on the way?

On a recent video the couple posted from their European getaway, fans are loading the comment section with baby wishes. According to In Touch, fans can’t wait for the two to get pregnant.

“Take a pregnancy test!” one fan wrote.

Another one asked, “Did she get knocked up?”

There is no reason for anyone to think that Caldwell is pregnant. It has only been four weeks since the wedding, and there is no baby bump in pictures. Duggar fans are just spoiled with quick weddings and immediate pregnancies. Think Joy-Anna Duggar Forsythe, who announced she was three months pregnant just three months after her wedding. It’s how they do things, and fans have come to expect it with every newly married Duggar couple.

Cafe Mom points out that the family is notoriously opposed to any form of birth control, but that doesn’t mean Caldwell is already expecting. However, it does give the couple a good chance to get their family started sooner rather than later.

Joe and Kendra shared a message from their honeymoon! Click the link in the bio to see! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Caldwell, 20, recently revealed that the best part of being married is being able to be around her new husband all the time, not to mention the kissing and hugging. In the Duggar family, physical contact and being alone with your partner is not allowed until you are married. Until the walk down the aisle, all time spent together is with a chaperone, and the only approved form of physical contact is a side hug.

Before Kendra Caldwell courted Joseph Duggar, 22, she courted his younger brother Jedidiah, 18.

A Duggar insider told In Touch that Joseph “bumped” Jedidiah out of the way before things were serious, adding, “There’s a whole world that goes on that really isn’t so. When the cameras aren’t rolling, it’s a whole different life.”

Joe and Kendra Play a Game of Who’s Most Likely! You can watch an early premiere of their wedding on Monday, September 18th on #TLCgo! #CountingOn •link in the bio• A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The oldest of seven met her future husband at church, and the two bonded over their shared faith and beliefs. The two talked for six months before announcing that they were courting.

