Megyn Kelly In Trouble? She’s Allegedly Getting The Cold Shoulder From ‘Today’s’ Matt Lauer & Savannah Guthrie

Megyn Kelly is allegedly getting the cold shoulder from Today co-hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. Insiders with knowledge of the situation are said to be dishing how disliked NBC’s new anchor is on the set — mainly due to her low ratings.

Sources tell Radar Online that Lauer and Guthrie are going out of their way to avoid Kelly, not wanting to be around her. Apparently, they find her so “toxic” that they don’t want to be around the “bad smell.” It’d be shocking at this point to see Lauer or Guthrie having lunch or dinner with Kelly, the sources claim. The two are now doing damage control in an attempt to protect themselves.

It’s not just Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie that are up in arms over Megyn Kelly’s presence. Her ratings are so bad they’re having a snowball effect on Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s fourth hour of Today. Their ratings have fallen by 8 percent since Today with Megyn Kelly has premiered. A separate Radar Online report revealed that the two co-hosts are “livid” about the overpaid star bringing down their viewership.

Her “obscene” salary hasn’t helped matters, either. She landed a $69 million deal for a three-year contract with the network. So far, she’s brought controversy with tanking ratings on both her evening program as well as the third hour of Today.

Megyn Kelly replaced Tamron Hall and Al Roker’s third hour of the morning program, but the ratings were higher before changes were made. With Kelly hosting the third hour, she attracted 2.5 million viewers, down 12 percent from Hall and Roker’s ratings.

How does NBC feel about this? Entertainment Daily reports that NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has already predicted that it would require some time before Kelly would bring in great ratings. He explained that launching a new TV show is a “hard thing to do” and that the network is “certainly not naïve about that.”

Megyn Kelly’s third hour of Today has only been airing for a few weeks, and her episodes have made headlines over brief exchanges with others on the show. When she asked Jane Fonda about getting plastic surgery, the 79-year-old actress wasn’t happy, telling Kelly it wasn’t “the time” to ask such a rude question. In another episode, reports blasted the former Fox News journalist for seemingly cutting off NBC veteran news anchor, Tom Brokaw, for a commercial break.

Will Megyn Kelly last at NBC or will it just take a little more time for her ratings to hit solid ground?

