‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour 2017/2018 Cast: Which Pros Are Hitting The Road?

The Dancing with the Stars tour for 2017/2018 will be hitting the road for a string of shows around the U.S. at the end of the year, and now the cast of professional dancers that will be showing off their moves across the country has officially been revealed.

The all-important list of dancers was officially revealed by People this week, as the outlet confirmed that dancing this year on the “Dancing with the Stars Live!: Light Up the Night” tour are as follows.

Witney Carson

Keo Motsepe

Emma Slater

Artem Chigvinstev

Sharna Burgess

Gleb Savchenko

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Jenna Johnson

Hayley Erbert

Brandon Armstrong

Sasha Farber

The site noted that the cast of professional dancers, who are either part of the main DWTS cast or in the dance troupe who perform at the start of every show, are subject to change, though it’s pretty likely that all those pictured will be hitting the road at the end of the year.

Notably staying home this year are DWTS favorites and pro couple Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who likely skipped out on the tour with their ABC co-stars in order to spend more time with their adorable 9-month-old son, Shai.

The married couple has been showing off their son across their various social media pages with sweet photos and videos since his birth in January.

Maksim’s brother Val Chmerkovskiy is also a notable absentee from the “Dancing with the Stars Live!: Light Up the Night” tour, as is longtime professional Cheryl Burke who returned to the dancefloor this year to dance with former NFL star Terrell Owens.

But while there are some notably absent faces when it comes to the DWTS tour 2017/2018 cast list, there’s no doubting that there’s some serious talent within the group. The cast has a few winning trophies between them.

The most recent win comes from Emma Slater, who took home the mirrorball trophy with Rashad Jennings during Season 24 earlier this year.

But while most of the cast is currently competing on Season 25, airing on ABC Monday nights, the dancers won’t actually be getting too much time to rest after the current round of the ABC show ends and a winner is officially crowned. The new tour will be kicking off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on December 30.

The DWTS tour 2018 will then hit a number of cities around the U.S. before ending up back in Los Angeles, California – which is where the show is filmed – at the Microsoft Theatre for their final performance on March 18, 2018.

Tickets for the huge tour are available now and even include pricey $599 packages that allow die-hard DWTS fans to meet the cast before the show. A full list of tour dates can be found at DWTSTour.com.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 airs on Monday nights on ABC. The “Dancing with the Stars Live!: Light Up the Night” tour will begin in Charlotte on December 30.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]