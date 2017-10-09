‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

Riverdale Season 2 is set to premiere this week, and fans of the dark CW series are eagerly awaiting the return of the show. While Season 1 ended with a literal bang, fans are wondering what to expect in the show’s sophomore season.

According to Us Weekly magazine, there are a few things known for sure about Riverdale Season 2. The big cliffhanger will be resolved. When the first season ended, viewers saw Archie’s father, Fred (Luke Perry), get shot while at Pop’s diner. In the trailer for the new season, Archie is seen carrying his bleeding father into the hospital and screaming for help. So, it appears that Fred will seemingly survive his gunshot wound.

The trailer also hints that Archie may know a bit more about Fred’s shooting than he’s revealing. Of course, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) questions everything and wonders if perhaps that shooting may have been a hit on Fred, which could eventually lead to Veronica’s father being a major suspect. Especially since Fred has been getting close with his wife.

Riverdale fans can also expect Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) to get back to her devilish ways. After all the drama with her family during the first season, Cheryl will have a big chip on her shoulder during Season 2, and it looks like her very own mother could take the brunt of Cheryl’s wrath.

While Season 1 of Riverdale consisted of only 13 episodes, which just wasn’t enough for many fans, Season 2 will be extended to include 22 episodes, and the titles of the first six episodes have been revealed. Titles include “The Watcher In The Woods,” “The Town That Dreaded Sundown,” “When A Stranger Calls,” and many other delightfully dark monikers.

In addition, Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge, will show up in Riverdale, and he’ll be played by actor Mark Consuelos. Hiram is expected to cause a lot of trouble for the people of Riverdale, possibly his very own daughter, Veronica. Meanwhile, Veronica will have another problem on her plate. Her bad boy ex-boyfriend will show up in town and bring out a very dark side of Veronica, which is sure to impact her new relationship with Archie.

It seems that Riverdale fans have a lot to look forward to in Season 2, which begins airing on October 11.

