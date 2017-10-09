Josh Duggar Missing From Daughter’s Birthday Party, Wife Anna Duggar Posts New Family Photo On Twitter

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have been receiving a lot of attention recently. After two years being out of the public’s eye, they started to make their way back into family updates on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Josh’s molestation, extramarital affair, and pedophilia scandal have rocked the Duggar family and their standing with the TLC network, which produced their famed reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting. While he has made leaps and bounds in terms of making his way back into the limelight, it still looks like he is not integrated into all aspects of family life.

In 2008, the Duggar family came into the spotlight with their show, 17 Kids and Counting. It was about how the family, with their large brood, lives their religious life in northwestern Arkansas. Michelle Duggar had two more kids during the span of the show, which changed the title to 19 Kids and Counting. The show amassed cult following amongst Bible Belt residents and Christian Americans.

But this all came to a halt in 2015 when it was discovered that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, has molested five underaged girls, four of them being his younger sisters. Also with the Ashley Madison hack, it was revealed that he was an active user of the extramarital dating services. This immediately got the family’s reality TV show canceled and Josh Duggar off air. The family came back with Jill & Jessa Counting On, which focused on how the second generation Duggars are now starting their own families.

In the spring of 2017, the family shocked fans again when they published a blog post that announced that Josh and Anna were expecting their fifth baby this year, two years since the scandal broke loose. Since then, Josh’s family has steadily made their way back into the mainstream, with Anna firing her Twitter account back again.

His daughter, Mackynzie Duggar, celebrated her eighth birthday this weekend. Her grandparents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, took her and her cousins out on a nice lunch date. Everyone from Johanna, who also was celebrating her birthday, to Jana was there to celebrate the milestone. However, Josh Duggar was decidedly missing from the photos.

“Happy birthday to our darling granddaughter Mackynzie,” Michelle Duggar wrote for the picture’s caption. “You are a precious sister, daughter, granddaughter, and niece! We love you very much!”

Many followers of Counting On also shared their good wishes for the young Duggar, whose family has gone through some tumultuous times.

However, Josh was included in the picture that his wife Anna uploaded to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She made a collage on Twitter and revealed a new family photo that the fans have never seen before.

Happy Birthday Mackynzie! ????You have grown up so much over the last 8 years & we love you! ❤️#Kynzie ???? pic.twitter.com/uJ5P7YIbem — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) October 9, 2017

It looked like the photo was taken before the arrival of their fifth son, Mason Garrett Duggar, as he was not present in the frame.

Some fans still seemed uncomfortable about the fact that Josh Duggar is allowed to have kids and be present with young girls, considering his history. One fan replied, “keep [Mackynzie] away from Josh” to Anna’s tweet, showing how some of them still do not trust that the 29-year-old Duggar has completely changed his ways.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]