‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, Oct. 9: Mariah Weeps Over Tessa, Juliet And Her Baby In Danger?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, October 9 state that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at first denies Jack’s (Peter Bergman) claim that Billy (Jason Thompson) accessed Jabot’s server on her laptop. She argues that Billy won’t betray her trust by using her laptop to gain unauthorized access to Jabot files. However, when she is confronted with the evidence, Phyllis yields ground and admits that Billy might have used her laptop to access Jabot’s server.

Phyllis Struggles With Disbelief

Even after admitting the possibility that Billy might have stolen Jabot information on her laptop, Phyllis tries to mitigate Billy’s likely culpability by shifting the blame on Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Phyllis argues that if Billy was responsible for the breach, then he must have acted under pressure from Victoria.

Jack hatches a plan with Ravi (Abhi Sinha) to plant misleading information in Jabot files and use it to bait Billy. Jack does not inform Phyllis about the plan because he fears that she might spill the secret to Billy. Jack later tells Phyllis that Ravi has determined there really was no breach and that Ravi’s initial claim was only a false alarm.

Phyllis eyes Jack suspiciously when he tells her that. It is clear that she does not believe Jack.

Victoria Is Wary Of Billy’s Unethical Methods

Meanwhile, at Brash and Sassy, Victoria has doubts about their strategy to counter the competition. Billy offers to access Jabot’s server on Phyllis’ laptop once again to clear their doubts about what Jack is up to.

Victoria is clearly uncomfortable about Billy’s repeated spying.

Phyllis Sets A Trap Billy

After thinking about Jack’s claim that Billy was responsible for the breach of Jabot files and that he accessed the files on her laptop computer, Phyllis decides to set a trap to see if she will catch Billy red-handed.

Later in the day when Billy visits her, she deliberately leaves her laptop on her table where Billy can see it. She then pretends to go upstairs to draw a bath. She stops at the top of the stairs and spies Billy. Billy is not aware that Phyllis is watching her. He goes to the laptop computer and accesses Jabot’s server while Phyllis watches.

Sharon And Nick Share Shocking News

Sharon (Sharon Case) tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) disappeared mysteriously from her hospital room soon after she was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Alice was the victim of a hit-and-run driver. Sharon is puzzled about how Alice disappeared from her hospital room while she was still in a critical condition.

Sharon suspects that someone took Alice.

Nick also updates Sharon on the latest in his feud with Victor (Eric Braeden). He tells her that Victor hired someone to hack into his bank account and steal $500 million.

Hilary Is “Nice” To Mattie, Victoria Makes A Surprising Suggestion

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 9 state that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) runs into Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) at the Crimson Lights. She decides to be “nice” to the teenager. Mattie wants to contact her boyfriend, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), but her father, Cane (Daniel Goddard), had taken away her phone. So Hilary hands over her phone to Mattie and promises to keep her secret.

However, the “secret” is exposed when Victoria arrives at Crimson Lights and finds Mattie and Reed hanging out, despite having been warned not to see each other again.

Victoria drives Mattie and Reed to Lily’s (Christel Khalil) house. She sees Lily and makes the surprising suggestion that Mattie and Reed should be allowed to see each other if they agree to stop skipping classes.

Lily thinks Victoria’s suggestion is reasonable and agrees.

Juliet And Her Baby In Danger?

Colin (Tristan Rogers) wants to get well acquainted with his son’s baby mama, Juliet (Laur Allen). The two meet at the athletic club. Colin introduces himself as Cane’s father and gives Juliet a hug. He is excited when he learns that the baby is a boy. He welcomes Juliet to the family.

Colin later tells Cane to draw up a proposal for Chancellor. After Cane writes the proposal, he and Colin plan a trip to pitch the proposal to Jill (Jess Walton). Before he takes off with Colin, Cane reassures Juliet that he cares about her and their child.

Soon after Cane leaves with Colin, Juliet feels as sudden sharp pain in her belly.

Mariah In Distress

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is sad that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is moving in together with Noah (Robert Adamson). She tells Tessa that she doesn’t want her to leave. She even suggests that Tessa made the decision to move in together with Noah because she doesn’t want to be with her. However, Tessa dismisses the suggestion.

Mariah puts on a brave face as Tessa packs her things and prepares to leave. When Tessa leaves, she breaks down in tears.

