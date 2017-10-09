Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Engaged, But Kate Middleton Doesn’t Approve? Feud Rumors Soar

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have succeeded in keeping their fans in suspense ever since their romantic trip to Africa, where the lovebirds were expected to announce their engagement. Wrong. Now, in the wake of the prince’s and Meghan’s public displays of affection, pressure for Harry to proclaim that he and Markle are engaged has intensified. But some are speculating that the two already are secretly engaged amid rumors of a feud involving Meghan and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton Not A Fan Of Meghan Markle?

Even though an engagement between the prince and Meghan is highly anticipated, it seems that not everyone is a fan of Markle’s. Kate Middleton reportedly is not enthusiastic about Markle and dislikes the way that the actress is attempting to fit into the royal inner circle, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

“[Kate Middleton is] simply not impressed with Meghan and how she’s already trying to become a part of her exclusive inner circle.”

Meghan already faces challenges in attempting to become part of the royal family. And while Prince Harry will do all that he can to guide her, Markle’s Hollywood acting career and American upbringing reportedly are causing problems with Kate.

Comparisons between Middleton and Meghan seem inevitable, making it even more doubtful that Kate’s alleged distaste for Markle will be replaced by a friendship. Moreover, Meghan’s alleged preference for the same wedding dress designer used by Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton is reportedly causing even more problems.

Wedding Dress Causes Clash?

Although royal observers think that Markle should choose her own wedding dress designer, she reportedly has annoyed Kate by signing up with Pippa’s favorite designer. In addition to Middleton’s alleged frustration over that situation, Meghan reportedly has been making plans for her wedding even before Harry has had a chance to announce their engagement.

The wedding preparation could cause even more of a clash between Markle and Middleton, noted the publication. Viewed as the “social event of the year,” the wedding inevitably will result in some dissension. Kate will have her own views as to whom to ask (Middleton reportedly has her own elite social circle), while Meghan allegedly wants to invite some of “Hollywood’s biggest stars.”

Although Markle reportedly is doing her best to become a member of the royal family, Kate supposedly continues to be unimpressed. But an engagement followed by a wedding is viewed as inevitable rather than something that Middleton can influence. That means at some point, Kate will need to resign herself to having Meghan as a member of the royal family, pointed out the publication.

“The Duchess might not like it, but she’s going to have to put up with Meghan Markle no matter what.”

While the world awaits the official engagement confirmation, the Daily Beast reported that rumors have soared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already engaged. Clues to their alleged secret engagement include her “love story” interview in Vanity Fair, Harry’s public kiss at the Invictus Games, and Meghan Markle driving a VW Golf around London.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: Clues They’re Already Engaged

How can a car be a clue to an engagement? The car firm has a deal with the royal family that lets them lease the autos at a huge discount. Consequently, Meghan’s VW car is seen as a hint that she’s being treated as if she is already a member of the royal family, which may cause even more issues for Kate Middleton if the feud rumors are true.

One insider quoted by the magazine said that the two are already engaged. Even though a ring hasn’t been seen, the insider revealed that Prince Harry has discussed wedding plans with his girlfriend. That knowledge has caused those close to Harry to start contemplating what to wear to the wedding, said the source.

“It’s fair to say they’re as good as engaged now. Friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already.”

As for how the alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan might affect the wedding plans, Elle offered up a prediction of everything involved in Prince Harry’s wedding. And rather than Kate having to tolerate Markle, it’s expected that Meghan will be the one under pressure from the prince to make allowances for Middleton when it comes to the wedding.

Harry reportedly is close to his brother William’s wife Kate and would not want his wedding to harm Middleton’s pregnancy. Moreover, the prince is expected to be concerned about forcing Kate to attend a wedding when she’s advanced in her pregnancy and probably very uncomfortable. Consequently, it’s expected that Harry will want to wait until after Middleton welcomes her third royal baby into the world and has the christening.

